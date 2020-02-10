King spent the past two summers as a part time coaching intern for Rivera back when he ran the Carolina Panthers. In 2018, she worked with the Panthers wide receivers before helping with the team’s running backs during last offseason’s workouts and training camp.

AD

“Jennifer is a bright young coach and will be a great addition to our staff,” Rivera said in a statement announcing her hiring. “Her familiarity with my expectations as a coach and my firsthand knowledge of her work ethic and preparation were big factors in bringing her to the Redskins.”

AD

King, who played softball and basketball at Guilford College in North Carolina, also played in the Women’s Football Alliance, winning a national championship with the New York Sharks. As a basketball coach, she led Johnson & Wales to a U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association national championship in 2018. She told the Carolina Panthers’ website that during that year’s Pro Bowl she met Rivera at a forum meant for women to establish those types of connections with the league. He invited her to speak to the team and eventually invited her to be a coaching intern.

She also was an assistant wide receivers and special teams assistant last year for the Alliance of American Football’s Arizona Hotshots before that league stopped play during its first season. Last fall, she was an offensive assistant on Dartmouth’s football team.

AD

More NFL teams are adding women to their coaching staffs. Just last month, San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers became the first female to coach in a Super Bowl. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians added two women to his full-time staff not long after his hiring in early 2019.