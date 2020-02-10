Point guard Kristi Toliver has signed a three-year free agent deal with the Los Angeles Sparks and will depart Washington after helping lead the Mystics to their first WNBA title in 2019.

High Post Hoops was first to report the news, which has been confirmed by The Post’s Ava Wallace.

Toliver, 33, averaged 13 points and nearly six assists per game despite battling a knee injury last season, her third in Washington after spending the bulk of her WNBA career to that point with Los Angeles, which she helped win the WNBA championship in 2016.

Toliver will keep her job as an assistant coach for the NBA’s Washington Wizards, Wallace reports.