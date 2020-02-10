Toliver, 33, averaged 13 points and nearly six assists per game despite battling a knee injury last season, her third in Washington after spending the bulk of her WNBA career to that point with Los Angeles, which she helped win the WNBA championship in 2016.
Quick thoughts on Toliver: She did what she came to do in DC. She wanted another title, she wanted to bring the franchise its first title, she wanted to impart a “championship culture.” Team was still young in many ways when she got there. Her leadership as a former champ was big— Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) February 10, 2020
Toliver will keep her job as an assistant coach for the NBA’s Washington Wizards, Wallace reports.