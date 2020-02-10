Fickell interviewed with Michigan State on Sunday but decided to remain at Cincinnati after consulting with his family, Thamel reports. He was seen as likely the best possible hire for the Spartans, considering his success with the Bearcats (22-5 the last two seasons, with another strong year forecast for 2020) and his ties to the Big Ten and the Midwest (he played college football at Ohio State and was a longtime assistant there, even serving as the program’s interim head coach in 2011).

Michigan State now has been turned down by at least five coaches. On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Coach Pat Narduzzi — the Spartans’ defensive coordinator under Dantonio from 2007 to 2014 — announced via a “Wolf of Wall Street” parody on Twitter that he would remain with the Panthers:

AD

AD

Similarly, Colorado Coach Mel Tucker — who played for Wisconsin, began his coaching career at Michigan State and just completed his first season in Boulder — took to Twitter to say thanks but no thanks.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh didn’t tweet his intentions, but the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported last week that he intends to stay with his NFL team after Michigan State requested an interview. He “feels he has unfinished business” with the Niners after their Super Bowl loss, Pelissero says. Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell also told Michigan State he wasn’t interested in the job, according to the Des Moines Register.

According to the Free Press, Michigan State now may focus on former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema, who has spent the last two seasons as an NFL assistant following his dismissal by the Razorbacks.

AD

AD

Dantonio’s surprise departure was not well timed, considering every other program that was in need of a new coach already has filled its vacancy. The Spartans’ roster is filled with holes, and Dantonio’s final recruiting class ranks 10th out of 14 in the Big Ten, per 247 Sports. There’s also the question of whether NCAA will sanction Michigan State for violations committed under Dantonio’s watch. Former Spartans staffer Curtis Blackwell has sued Dantonio, former athletic director Mark Hollis and former university president Lou Anna Simon, arguing that he was fired to cover up for three players who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a 2017 party and that Dantonio asked Blackwell to secure employment for the parents of two Michigan State players at the company of a program donor.

Lawyers for Dantonio called the allegations “not only false, but totally gratuitous” and he said last week that the allegations had “no relevance whatsoever” to his decision to step down.