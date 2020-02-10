The inclusion of Downs and a minor league catcher, Connor Wong, is new, but as first reported by ESPN, many elements of the original trade remain. Los Angeles is still sending outfielder Alex Verdugo to Boston, while still getting pitcher David Price along with Betts.

Pitcher Brusdar Graterol, 21, whose medical reports reportedly caused the Red Sox to balk at the initial deal, will now go to the Dodgers for veteran starter Kenta Maeda in what amounts to a separate trade. The original arrangement called for a three-team trade in which Maeda would go to Minnesota, who would in turn ship Graterol to Boston.

However, once the Red Sox grew concerned about Graterol’s long-term outlook, including whether he was more likely to become a reliever at the major league level rather than a starter, they reportedly had trouble tweaking the arrangement with the Twins. With a blockbuster trade seemingly in limbo on Friday, the head of the MLB players union declared that the situation was unfair to those involved and needed to be “resolved without further delay.”

A number of baseball people saying #RedSox did well. Verdugo, Downs, project as regulars; Wong has good arm, power. Also moved half Price’s money. Deal at least comparable to what #DBacks got for Goldy, who cost less than Betts in walk year and had no other contracts attached. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 10, 2020

Left unresolved is the fate of Joc Pederson, a Dodgers outfielder who reportedly was set to be shipped to the Angels in something of a companion trade to the Betts deal. The Athletic reported Sunday that the Angels “grew impatient” and pulled out of the Pederson swap, which reportedly would also have sent Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling to the Angels in exchange for young infielder Luis Rengifo and other prospects, while USA Today reported Sunday that the Dodgers plan to put Pederson “back on the trade block.”

According to ESPN, the Twins are sending outfield prospect Luke Raley and the 67th pick in the 2020 draft to the Dodgers, along with Graterol. In return, Los Angeles is set to package Maeda with $10 million in cash.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are sending the Dodgers approximately half of the $96 million left on Price’s contract, per the AP. A 2012 Cy Young Award winner with the Rays who helped the 2018 Red Sox win the World Series, the 34-year-old Price had an up-and-down four years in Boston, and last year he missed time with injuries while going 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA.

Betts, 27, posted lower overall numbers in 2019 than in his MVP campaign the year before, but he still performed extremely well at the plate and in the field, winning Gold Glove and Silver Slugger honors to go with an eighth-place finish in AL MVP voting. However, with Betts set to hit free agency after this season, the Red Sox were thought to be concerned about having to try to re-sign him to a massive new deal and eager to get under the $208 million luxury-tax threshold by ridding their payroll of the $27 million they would have owed him this year.

The perception that the Red Sox, one of the major leagues’ most successful and prosperous franchises, were motivated to trade away Betts at least in part by financial concerns has not gone over well among their fans. In addition, the team is still awaiting potential punishment from an MLB investigation into a possible illegal sign-stealing operation in 2018, and a similar scandal involving the 2017 Astros has already cost Boston former manager Alex Cora.

Trade Mookie Betts, what could go wrong?#RedSox Mookie Betts

2014-19: 42.0 WAR#RedSox Babe Ruth

1914-19: 39.8 WAR — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) February 5, 2020

The Dodgers lost to those Astros and then those Red Sox in the past two World Series — the Los Angeles City Council has cited the accusations of cheating in calling on MLB to strip Houston and Boston of those titles — and the trade for Betts signals that the team is intent on doing everything it can to finally reach the mountaintop this year.

Betts will join 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger in the Los Angeles outfield, while Price gives the rotation valuable depth, at a minimum. Graterol, a 21-year-old righty who made his major league debut last year and showed an ability to strike out batters with 100-mph stuff, could quickly become an important member of the Dodgers’ bullpen.