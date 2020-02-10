There was no timetable given for a final decision by the league on Garrett’s reinstatement.

Garrett missed the final six games of the Browns’ season after the suspension was imposed by the NFL for his role in a brawl late in a Nov. 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland. During the melee, Garrett pulled Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet from his head and used the helmet to strike Rudolph in the head.

Garrett’s suspension and fine of $45,623 were upheld by appeals officer James Thrash following an appeal hearing in which Garrett accused Rudolph of directing a racial slur at him, multiple people familiar with the case said at the time. Rudolph denied the allegation and the NFL said it found no evidence that Rudolph had used such a slur. “I know what I heard,” Garrett said in a written statement posted on Twitter at the time.

He also wrote that Rudolph’s actions did not excuse his conduct.

The suspension was without pay and cost Garrett $1.14 million of his $3.23 million salary for the 2019 season. At six games, it is the second-longest in league history for an on-field incident. Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended for the final 12 games of last season for an illegal hit, based on his status as a repeat offender.

The NFL said when it suspended Garrett that he would have to meet with Goodell or another representative of the league office before being reinstated.