Washington’s second home game, on April 4, will include a ring presentation and a giant replica World Series trophy. (The trophy will not be the impressive 12-foot copy created by residents of Gangplank Marina in December, which won “Best in Parade” honors at D.C.'s annual Holiday Boat Parade.) The Nationals will celebrate “Champions Day” on April 5, with a pregame ceremony honoring local unsung heroes, while the first 10,000 fans through the gates on April 6 will receive World Series champion beads. Dave Martinez bobbleheads will be given to the first 20,000 fans on April 7, and the homestand will conclude with a World Series champions cinch bag giveaway on April 8.

The Martinez figurine, which depicts the manager holding the World Series trophy, is one of seven bobbleheads on this year’s promotional calendar. The Nationals will give away 10,000 Trea Turner “The Flash” bobbleheads on Justice League Night (June 5), 10,000 “Juan Solo” bobbleheads on Star Wars Day (June 20), and 10,000 Max Scherzer bobbleheads on Marvel Super Hero Day (Aug. 28). The other bobblehead giveaways, which will go to the first 25,000 fans through the gates, are Victor Robles (June 3), Stephen Strasburg (July 10), Daniel Hudson (Aug. 14) and Ryan “Mr. National” Zimmerman (Sept. 20).

In addition to the annual “Freedom Fireworks” show on July 3, the Nationals will host postgame fireworks displays on April 17, May 1, June 19 and Aug. 14. Among this year’s returning special ticket events are Night OUT (June 2), Ladies Night (June 4), Yoga in the Outfield (July 12), Cat-urday (July 25), Swim Day (Aug. 25) and Pups in the Park (multiple dates). New theme nights and special events for 2020 include Sesame Street Day (July 26), Day in Navy Yard with D.C. United (Aug. 29), WWE Night (Sept. 25) and Grandparents Day (Sept. 26).

Other giveaways this season include an in-park live radio lanyard (April 21), a Nationals tote bag cooler (June 24), a World Series champions beer stein (July 24) and a WWE championship fanny pack (Sept. 25). The Nationals’ College Day Series is back for 2020, with Catholic, Clemson and Northern Virginia Community College participating for the first time.

For the third straight year, five Sundays throughout the season will feature giveaways for fans 12 and under. This season’s kids-only items include a Screech travel pillow (April 19), lunch box (May 24), sunglasses (June 7), short-sleeve hoodie (Aug. 16) and youth baseball base set (Aug. 30). Kids may run the bases after every Sunday home game.

Single-game tickets for all 2020 regular season games, excluding Opening Day, go on sale to the general public on Feb. 19. The presale for season plan holders begins on Feb. 13 and for Nationals fan club members on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.

IT'S HERE!



The 2020 Washington Nationals Promotional Calendar is filled with #NATITUDE and fit for champions.



🔗 // https://t.co/dr1lOHy46q pic.twitter.com/gfuwqqoSmK — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) February 10, 2020