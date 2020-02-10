“Grab the ball … box out and grab it. It’s as simple as that,” Wagner said.

This season, Washington (18-33) has lost 26 of the games in which they have been outrebounded by an opponent. While the Wizards have had a player grab 10 or more rebounds in a single game 27 times, their opponents have done so 54 times. Overall, the Wizards rank 27th in the league in averaging 42.5 rebounds per game. However, failing to box out and grab the ball, as Wagner suggests, does not always negatively impact a win-loss record.

The Indiana Pacers (31-22), a playoff-bound team with an all-star center in Domantas Sabonis, average the same low amount of rebounds as the Wizards and they will spend the rest of the season fighting for home-court advantage in the first round of the postseason.

The total number of rebounds may not matter as much as the overall benefit for competing for them. More rebounds present more second-chance scoring opportunities.

On Sunday, the Grizzlies treated rebounding like a team-bonding activity. While center Jonas Valanciunas gobbled up 18 rebounds, the team’s core young players, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant, finished with 11 and 10, respectively.

In the fourth quarter, Washington lost a seven-point lead because Memphis played as the more active, physical team. The Grizzlies erased the deficit, went up two points and when an offensive rebound by Jackson led to a Brandon Clarke three-pointer with 2:38 remaining, they finally put the Wizards away.

“Their size is tough, that’s challenging,” Wagner said. “They are good at rebounding and we struggled to finish plays.”

For the game, Memphis scored 20 points after offensive rebounds while Washington had 12.

“It’s tough, I think we got beat on the boards,” Bradley Beal said. “Sometimes we come down, we can’t get stops and then we can’t make shots either. Something’s got to give. We either got to get stops or make shots. At the end of the day, the biggest thing we can control is our defense. We just got to get back to guarding and defending the right way.”

On Tuesday, the Wizards will face a slightly worse rebounding team in the Chicago Bulls (42.4 per game). Maybe then, teammates will join Hachimura and Wagner in helping secure the boards.

“We just didn’t do a good job defensively, offensively and rebounding,” Hachimura said, summarizing the Memphis loss. “We just got to close it.”