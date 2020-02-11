Going further back, teams whose schools were hosting a tournament site weren’t allowed to play on the same day as the games they were hosting, let alone on their home court. That rule was removed in the late 1990s.

Bottom line: There are plenty of bracketing rules that have come and gone. Some have come and remain and are forgotten because there hasn’t been a need to use them.

Take the case of BYU, which has a school policy not to play on Sundays in keeping with principles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This caused quite the stir in 2003, when the Cougars were assigned to a Friday-Sunday regional when the bracket was unveiled. The NCAA quickly promised to switch BYU’s region after the first weekend, but a first-round loss eliminated the need to do so.

BYU is in fine shape to make its first NCAA tournament since 2015, which means the committee must thread the needle and keep the Cougars in Thursday-Saturday sites. It will mean they land in either the Midwest or West region, and play the first weekend in Albany, Spokane, St. Louis or Tampa if they earn a bid.

For the purposes of this week’s Washington Post bracket, that meant some shuffling. The Cougars came out as a No. 9 seed while sorting through the field, but the subregionals with the top seeds in both the Midwest and West create conflicts. Kansas is pegged for a Friday-Sunday site (Omaha), while Gonzaga won’t be permitted to meet BYU earlier than the Sweet 16 after facing the Cougars twice in the regular season.

It led to a suboptimal seed swap, with BYU going to the No. 10 line and in the same subregional as a No. 2 seed — and yet more problems. Midwest No. 2 seed Dayton (Cleveland) and West No. 2 seed Maryland (Greensboro, N.C.) are both ticketed for Friday-Sunday sites. The solution for this week was to swap sites, but not seeds, for Maryland and Villanova, which was slated to be in Albany as a No. 4 seed.

Is it what the committee would do in the same situation? Impossible to know for sure. But the situation does have the potential to ripple throughout the field in the final hours before the official bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday.

Field notes

Last four included: Wichita State, Stanford, Virginia, Xavier

First four on the outside: Cincinnati, Minnesota, Alabama, Syracuse

Next four on the outside: N.C. State, Georgetown, Notre Dame, Utah State

Moving in: Hofstra, Murray State, Norfolk State, North Texas, Northern Colorado, Siena, Xavier

Moving out: Austin Peay, College of Charleston, Eastern Washington, Louisiana Tech, Monmouth, North Carolina A&T, Tulsa

Conference call: Big Ten (11), Big East (6), SEC (6), Big 12 (5), Pac-12 (5), ACC (4), Atlantic 10 (3), West Coast (3), American Athletic (2)

Bracket projection

South vs. East, Midwest vs. West

South Region

St. Louis

(1) BIG 12/Baylor vs. winner of (16) MEAC/Norfolk State vs. SWAC/Prairie View A&M

(8) Wisconsin vs. (9) Mississippi State

Spokane, Wash.

(5) Marquette vs. (12) ATLANTIC SUN/Liberty

(4) Oregon vs. (13) SOUTHLAND/Stephen F. Austin

Tampa

(3) SEC/Auburn vs. (14) BIG WEST/UC Irvine

(6) Iowa vs. (11) VCU

St. Louis

(7) Arizona vs. (10) Saint Mary’s

(2) ACC/Louisville vs. (15) SUMMIT/South Dakota State

Wisconsin is 14-10, but the Badgers own seven Quadrant 1 victories. The only teams with as many are Kansas (10), Baylor (eight), Seton Hall (eight) and Butler (seven). Greg Gard’s bunch is safely in the field for now. … Oregon noses out Marquette for a No. 4 seed based on a better set of victories away from home, but the difference between the two profiles is not substantial. …

Auburn aced the most difficult portion of its SEC schedule, tripping up Kentucky, Arkansas and LSU in an eight-day span. Of the Tigers’ eight remaining regular season games, only one (Feb. 29 at Kentucky) is against a projected NCAA tournament team. … Saint Mary’s still holds up as an at-large team despite getting thumped by 30 at home by Gonzaga. Nonetheless, the Gaels would be wise not to trip up over the next four games before their second shot at the Zags.

East Region

Sacramento

(1) MOUNTAIN WEST/San Diego State vs. (16) SUN BELT/Little Rock

(8) Rhode Island vs. (9) Michigan

Sacramento

(5) Kentucky vs. (12) SOUTHERN/East Tennessee State

(4) Penn State vs. (13) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State

Albany, N.Y.

(3) BIG EAST/Seton Hall vs. (14) PATRIOT/Colgate

(6) Illinois vs. (11) Stanford-Wichita State winner

Greensboro, N.C.

(7) Texas Tech vs. (10) Arkansas

(2) Duke vs. (15) OHIO VALLEY/Murray State

Based on the NCAA’s announcement on Saturday, San Diego State noses ahead of Duke for a No. 1 seed. … Penn State has never earned better than a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament. Of course, the Nittany Lions had never won three consecutive Big Ten road games until last week. …

Stanford’s NET ranking is finally getting more aligned with its other metrics. Losing five of six will do that. The Cardinal is trending in the wrong direction. … Things are also going the wrong way for Arkansas, which has dropped five of seven including overtime losses to Auburn and Missouri last week.

Midwest Region

Omaha

(1) Kansas vs. winner of (16) NORTHEAST/Robert Morris vs. METRO ATLANTIC/Siena

(8) Purdue vs. (9) Florida

Greensboro, N.C.

(5) Michigan State vs. (12) IVY/Yale

(4) Villanova vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont

Tampa

(3) Florida State vs. (14) BIG SOUTH/Winthrop

(6) Creighton vs. (11) Indiana

Cleveland

(7) Rutgers vs. (10) Southern California

(2) ATLANTIC 10/Dayton vs. (15) COLONIAL/Hofstra

The Metro Atlantic winner has gone to a play-in game just three times since the field expanded beyond 64 teams in 2001: Siena (2002), Niagara (2007) and Manhattan (2015). But with Siena as the league’s highest ranked team in the NET (No. 180 entering Monday), there’s a good chance it happens again. … Something few saw coming three months ago: Michigan State is 2-7 in Quadrant 1 games. The Spartans are 14-1 against everyone else. …

Indiana might be the most vulnerable of the 11 Big Ten teams included in the field. The Hoosiers have dropped four in a row and, after Thursday’s date with Iowa, play four of their next five on the road. Archie Miller’s team is 1-5 in true road games. … Dayton has a chance to have quite the favorable postseason path, at least geographically. The Flyers are in line to play the opening weekend in Cleveland (214 miles away) and then a regional in Indianapolis (121 miles away).

West Region

Spokane, Wash.

(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) MID-AMERICAN/Bowling Green

(8) Ohio State vs. (9) Oklahoma

Omaha

(5) Butler vs. (12) MISSOURI VALLEY/Northern Iowa

(4) PAC-12/Colorado vs. (13) CONFERENCE USA/North Texas

Cleveland

(3) West Virginia vs. (14) HORIZON/Wright State

(6) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (11) Virginia-Xavier winner

Albany, N.Y.

(7) LSU vs. (10) BYU

(2) BIG TEN/Maryland vs. (15) BIG SKY/Northern Colorado

Every time Gonzaga beats a West Coast Conference team like a drum, it takes one step closer to the No. 1 seed in the West to accompany a pair of de facto home games to open the tournament. … Colorado has quietly stitched together a quality résumé, including a December victory over Dayton. The Buffaloes have a big week with games at Oregon and Oregon State, the latter an unpredictable team that picked off Colorado in Boulder last month. …

The struggles of both Michigan State and Ohio State make it more likely that West Virginia winds up in Cleveland for the opening weekend. It’s roughly a 200-mile drive from Morgantown. … The Mountaineers did lose Saturday to Oklahoma, permitting Maryland to rise to its highest projection of the season.