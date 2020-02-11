AD

“I knew from Day One that Elena and Emma wanted to be here,” Thibault said.

Delle Donne, 30, made history with Washington last season when she became the first WNBA player to shoot at least 50 percent shooting from the field (51.5 percent), 40 percent on three-pointers (43 percent) and 90 percent on free throws (97.4 percent) for an entire regular season. She led the Mystics with 19.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game on the way to winning her second MVP award. Her first was with the Chicago Sky in 2015.

“Last year bringing a Mystics championship home to D.C. was beyond special. The fans who supported us, and the closeness we had as a team, how hard we all worked together, led to an incredible outcome,” Delle Donne said in a release Tuesday before thanking team owner Ted Leonsis and managing partner Sheila Johnson.

“Ted and Sheila sowed the seeds for this. They have built an amazing organization, and they along with my teammates, Coach Thibault and his coaching staff, and everyone at the Mystics welcomed me and Amanda [Clifton, her wife] with open arms and made this our home. I’m thrilled to be returning for another four years and look forward to defending our title this season in front of the best fans in the world.”

Led by Delle Donne, the 2019 Mystics set numerous WNBA records including free throw percentage in a season (87.5) and assists per game (21.9). The team also set franchise records for with 26 regular season victories and 89.3 points per game.

While the six-time all star's talent is not in question, her health is a point of curiosity throughout the league.

Delle Donne underwent what the Mystics called “minor back surgery” on Jan. 24 in Dallas to repair multiple herniated disks that were pinching a nerve, an injury she sustained at the end of last season and played through during the playoffs. Washington said in a January news release that she is expected to be ready for the start of the WNBA season in May.

In an interview Monday, Thibault declined to give a more detailed update other than to say all is well with her recovery thus far.

“She feels like everything is on track,” Thibault said. “She got immediate relief with the surgery, so that’s all good.”

In a statement released by the team Tuesday, he was effusive about his star player's importance to the franchise.

“Elena is the most impactful player in the history of the Washington Mystics and her commitment to us three years ago set the stage for us to make our championship run possible,” Thibault said in a statement. “I am thrilled that she has signed with us for four more years and will lead us as we continue to build on the culture of excellence that we have established here in D.C.”