“It has long been my contention that far more young quarterbacks in the NFL are ruined than developed,” Greenberg said on ESPN’s “Get Up” morning show. “And I sincerely hope that has not already happened to Dwayne Haskins. But if you wanted to look up a perfect method to ruin a young quarterback, you couldn’t do it any better than they’ve done it."

Greenberg suggested that the Redskins’ mistreatment of Haskins goes all the way back to last year’s draft, when Washington selected him with the 15th overall pick. ESPN reported at the time that the Redskins’ coaching staff, including Jay Gruden, preferred a more experienced player to Haskins, who only started 14 games at Ohio State, but that the staff was overruled by owner Daniel Snyder. A person with knowledge of Gruden’s thinking later confirmed to The Post that the head coach did not want Haskins.

“[B]ut they didn’t get rid of the coaching staff then,” Greenberg said Monday. “They waited until five or six games into the season to do it, so that everyone knew he was the object of this tug of war between ownership and the head coach.”

At the Redskins Charitable Foundation’s Qatar National Day of Sport in D.C. on Friday, Williams, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback who joined Washington’s front office in 2014, was complimentary of Haskins’s development during his rookie season. He also acknowledged that Haskins has plenty of room for improvement.

“He was ascending,” Williams told reporters. “Hopefully the way he goes now, he keeps going up. All eyes are going to be on him. At the same time, you’ve got a new coaching staff and they’re not married to him.”

At his introductory news conference last month, Rivera said Haskins would “have to step up and become a leader.” In comments to reporters since then, Rivera has suggested that there will be a competition for the Redskins’ starting quarterback job.

“They didn’t want him in the first place,” Greenberg said. “And if you didn’t want him, you shouldn’t have taken him, because that’s a kid with a lot of talent who obviously needed to be developed.”

Williams added Friday that “the new coaching staff knows at this point Dwayne Haskins is the starting quarterback.”

“The only thing that can happen here is Dwayne has to give it back to them,” he said. “So it’s up to him to go out there and work in this offseason and learn the playbook and get the coaches and sit down and wear the coaches out. He’s got to stay at the facility until they run him out of the building.”

Haskins, who attended Friday’s charity event along with Williams, said he has met several times with Rivera and is prepared to earn a starting role.

“I’m just going to have to work hard and eventually take it over,” Haskins said. “Just do your best to be accountable for what you have to do and be ready to go.”

The second-year pro reacted with a prayer hands emoji to Tuesday’s news that Rivera and left tackle Trent Williams have been in contact, presumably about a potential return to the Redskins. Williams, who was unhappy with the way the team’s medical staff handled a growth on his head that turned out to be cancerous, held out the first half of last season before being placed on the non-football injury list.