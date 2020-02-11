The playoffs would expand from 10 teams to 14, with the three division winners and four wild-card teams, up from the current two.

The division winner with the best record in each league would receive a bye into the division round.

The two other division winners and the wild-card teams would play in the first round. The division winner with the second-best record would choose its wild-card opponent, and then the division winner with the third-best record would choose its wild-card opponent. The wild-card team with the best record then would face the remaining team. These picks would be made on a televised “selection show” broadcast on the night of the regular season’s final game.

The first-round series would be best-of-three, with all games taking place at the higher-seeded team’s ballpark.

The winners of the first-round series move on to the division round, with teams matched up based on their seed.

Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer, for one, is not a fan:

No idea who made this new playoff format proposal, but Rob is responsible for releasing it, so I’ll direct this to you, Rob Manfred. Your proposal is absurd for too many reasons to type on twitter and proves you have absolutely no clue about baseball. You’re a joke. — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 11, 2020

Neither, it seems, is Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius

Why are we changing this loveable sport so much 🤔 — Sir Didi Gregorius (@DidiG18) February 11, 2020

Since Sherman’s report, the pluses and minuses of the proposal have been broken down by baseball thinkers as only baseball thinkers can break something down. Here’s a look at the arguments of the proponents and opponents.

Plus: Teams would have less incentive to tank, and their fans would have more reason for hope

This is the most basic byproduct of expanding the playoff field from 10 to 14 teams, and some feel it would give teams — small-market teams, especially — less incentive to tank, the rise of which is seen as a negative on the sport. ESPN’s Buster Olney is in this camp:

The more that I think about the proposed changes to the playoff format, the more they makes sense. It's an anti-tanking device -- giving more reasons for teams to spend $ and push for a playoff berth, more Oct. hope for players, fans. It could reduce the standings polarization. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 11, 2020

Another thing about the proposed playoff changes -- they would give a better shot for small-market teams to participate in October, offsetting some of the obvious $ disparity. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 11, 2020

As noted by Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci, 27 of the 30 MLB clubs would have made the postseason under the proposed format between 2012 and 2019, but only two — the Dodgers and Cardinals — would have qualified every year in that span.

Minus: Expanding the playoffs would reward mediocrity

Opponents point out that there sometimes aren’t that many good teams in a particular season. In 2017, for instance, only five American League teams finished with winning records, meaning two sub-. 500 teams would have made the playoffs had this proposal been in place.

How is it an anti-tanking device if it allows an 80-win team to say with a straight face it's competing for the playoffs? https://t.co/LKqcThj1LP — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) February 11, 2020

“Where is the evidence that teams building to mediocrity spend to get there? Where is the evidence that it drives fan support to see a mostly uninteresting team stumble into a seventh playoff slot?,” Bradford Doolittle writes for ESPN. “What would it do to the World Series to have an 80-win team play an 82-win team for something labeled as a ‘championship?’ Where is the evidence that any significant percentage of baseball’s fan base is remotely interested in this?”

Still, had this proposal been in place from 2012 to 2019, only four teams would have qualified with losing records, Verducci notes.

Others point to the examples of the NBA and NHL, which both allow more than 50 percent of their teams to compete in the playoffs (16 of 30 and 16 of 31, respectively). To some, this renders those particular regular seasons meaningless and doesn’t particularly improve competition (the worst team to make last year’s NBA playoffs, the 41-41 Detroit Pistons, got swept in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks, losing those four playoff games by 35, 21, 16 and 23 points).

Plus: Letting teams choose their opponents would create juicy bulletin-board material

Imagine the headlines created when the wild-card team picked first (i.e., the ostensibly worst playoff team) goes out and upsets the division winner in the playoffs. It’s the ultimate motivational tactic.

Minus: Letting teams choose their opponents would be disrespectful

Having a division winner pick from the three wild-card teams would be the equivalent of picking the worst kid last and having them play right field in a sandlot game. It simply creates bulletin-board material, something many of today’s players are loath to do.

Plus: The players likely would get more money

An expanded postseason with up to 12 elimination games in the first round alone — plus the made-for-TV “selection show” on the last night of the season — would probably mean more lucrative television deals for MLB (the league’s deal with ESPN expires after the 2021 season, though its deal with Fox Sports runs through 2028). That would trickle down to the players, ideally.

“Expanding the playoffs in a sensible way is something worth discussing when part of a much more comprehensive conversation about the current state of our game,” Tony Clark, head of the players’ union, said in a statement.

