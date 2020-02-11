Roenicke went 342-331 as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-15, leading them to the National League Championship Series in 2011. He has said he had no involvement nor knowledge of the Red Sox using electronic devices to illegal steal opponents’ signs in 2018 — allegations that are expected to be the focus of a Major League Baseball investigation released in the coming days.

Cora, who guided the Red Sox to a World Series title as a rookie manager in 2018, was dismissed last month over his involvement, detailed in a separate MLB investigative report, in an electronic sign-stealing scheme with the 2017 Houston Astros, for whom he served as bench coach.

The Red Sox, under new chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, reportedly interviewed three outside candidates for their managing position: former Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, Oakland A’s quality-control coach Mark Kotsay and Arizona Diamondbacks bench coach Luis Urueta, as well as current Red Sox third base coach Carlos Febles before settling on Roenicke.

The Boston Globe first reported the choice of Roenicke.

Roenicke inherits a team just 16 months removed from a World Series title, but one that crashed to a third-place finish in 2019 and is now without right fielder Mookie Betts, the 2018 AL MVP, and veteran left-handed starter David Price, who were traded to the Los Angeles last week in a cost-cutting move.