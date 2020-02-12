After wiping out, Botelho was being picked up on a Jet Ski by his partner Hugo Vau when a big wave overtook them. They flew into the air and were pummeled and tossed by more waves as rescue crews rushed to drag Botelho to the shore and placed him on a board to stabilize his spine.

“Currently, he is stable and conscious,” the World Surf League said in a statement. “He will stay at the hospital for further evaluation. A heartfelt thank you to the safety and medical teams for their quick response. We are wishing Alex a full and speedy recovery.”

In tow surfing, artificial assistance, such as from a partner on a Jet Ski, is used to allow a surfer to catch bigger, faster-moving waves than he or she could catch by paddling by hand. Nic Von Rupp, another Portuguese big wave surfer, noted that “very few” surfers could have survived the scary incident that injured Botelho at Praia do Norte (North Beach).

“Today I was confronted with the reality of our sport, heartbreaking watching my brother @alex_botelho between life and death right in front of the eyes of the world,” Von Rupp wrote on Instagram. “Honestly, very few would have survived, just a beast of a human like Alex to pull thru...not only because the strong human he is, but mostly for the love many people have for him praying to pull thru. Love you brother, to many more sessions!!! Best recovery to you guys @hugovau @alex_botelho”

The WSL’s Big Wave world tour was visiting Nazare, known for waves that can reach 100 feet, for the first time. Botelho, who competes for Portugal, has been on the WSL tour since 2016 and one of his wipeouts was nominated for a 2019 Big Wave award.

Waves at Nazare are increased by a three-mile-deep underwater canyon that ends where the Atlantic Ocean meets the shoreline. On Tuesday, the WSL estimated waves were reaching about 45 feet because of storms at sea.

A decade ago, Nazare was just a fishing village, as The Post’s Rick Maese wrote last year, but it has begun to attract a flock of surfers looking for the Atlantic’s giant waves. In 2018, Maya Gabeira rode a 68-foot wave there, the largest ever for a female surfer, and fellow Brazilian Rodrigo Koxa set the men’s record, surfing an 80-footer.