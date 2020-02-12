A death certificate for Bryant, reported by multiple outlets, says that “final disposition” occurred at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, just a few miles from the Newport Coast home he shared with his wife, Vanessa, Gianna and the family’s three other daughters. Disposition was originally planned for Westwood Village Memorial Park, where celebrities like Marilyn Monroe are interred, but was changed, according to the Los Angeles Times, to Pacific View Mortuary and Memorial Park. That location is also near the Catholic church the family attends.

The death certificate states Bryant died in a “commercial helicopter crash” and lists the official cause of death as “blunt trauma,” with a “rapid” interval “between onset and death.”

A memorial service for Bryant and Gianna is set for Feb. 24 at Staples Center, the culmination of weeks of tributes and memorials for the nine victims since the fiery crash killed the Bryants, two of Gianna’s young teammates, three parents, an assistant coach on Bryant’s Mamba team and the pilot.

On Feb. 5, Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, Calif., retired the No. 2 jersey Gianna wore while playing basketball there, in a ceremony that Vanessa Bryant wrote about on Instagram. “My Gigi. I love you!” she wrote. “I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita.”

In another post from the ceremony, Bryant shared a photo of her daughter and wrote, “My Gianna. God I miss you. I’ve been so lucky to have waked up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. #2 #Mambacita”

On Monday, Vanessa Bryant offered another glimpse into the grief she and her three daughters are experiencing after losing a third of their family.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words,” she wrote on Instagram. “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time.

“It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live.

