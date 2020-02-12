Horton “dismisses his action against all Defendants by stipulation of all parties who have appeared,” according to a Dec. 20 court document.

Horton received a nominal settlement, said two people not directly involved in the case but peripherally familiar with it. They requested anonymity because the case never went to trial.

Horton, now 25, alleged Espindola struck him following a team meeting at RFK Stadium in March 2016. In the complaint, which was filed in U.S. Superior Court a year later, Espindola engaged Horton in conversation stemming from an incident between the two at practice two weeks earlier.

Horton claimed he did not want to continue the discussion and, when he turned away, Espindola elbowed him in the left temple. Teammates and staff witnessed the incident, the suit alleged, and pulled Espindola away.

Horton experienced “dizziness, shakiness, visual disturbances, nausea, sensitivity to light and sound and other symptoms,” according to court documents. The next day, United’s medical staff diagnosed a concussion.

Horton, who was third or fourth on the depth chart, was sidelined about two months, then assigned to the Richmond Kickers, United’s third-division affiliate at the time. He made 10 appearances before fracturing a finger.

That injury, combined with issues related to the concussion, prevented him from playing again in 2016, he claimed in the suit.

United did not exercise the option on Horton’s contract after the season but invited him to training camp. He was medically cleared to participate and reported to camp in Florida but was cut about a month later.

He retired, alleging neurological symptoms had left him unable to “perform at a level necessary to continue his career.”

In the suit, Horton cited Olsen and United for negligent supervision. MLS was drawn into the case because, in its centralized business structure, the league owns the teams and player contracts.

Horton had been seeking compensatory and punitive damages to be determined at trial.

Horton is now enrolled at George Washington University and a member of the varsity rowing team.

United fined Espindola but did not suspend him for the incident. Midway through the 2016 season, he was traded to Vancouver. Rather than play for the Whitecaps, he joined the Mexican club Necaxa.

Later, he played for Albacete in Spain and San Martin in his native Argentina. Now 34, there is no record of him currently playing professionally.