“It looked so stupid at the time,” sophomore Taylor Mikesell said with a laugh.

“She was finally like, 'Hey! You need to move spots, stand over there!'" senior Kaila Charles said.

What Frese had noticed even before that day was that her players crave structure. Not only did they stand in the same spot every day after practice, but during every film session, everyone sat in the same seats. Charles and her senior classmates stood in the very same warm-up lines during shoot-around as they did their freshmen year.

“We were creatures of habit,” Mikesell said.

Now, No. 10 Maryland (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten) is on a nine-game winning streak and back to looking like a Big Ten juggernaut as it prepares to host No. 17 Iowa (20-4, 11-2) on Thursday with the top spot in the league standings on the line.

But during that January practice, Maryland was struggling to find solid ground. The Terps had already logged an uncharacteristically brutal loss at Northwestern, and Frese realized that all that routine the Terps were clinging to wasn’t helping on the court. She needed them to get more accustomed to disorder, to understand they can survive — even succeed — when things don’t go exactly as planned.

Her solution was simple. To help Maryland learn to thrive in unfamiliar situations, Frese introduced the smallest iota of chaos: She made everyone choose a different spot in the circle after practice every day, take a different seat while watching film and switched the way Maryland does shoot-around, forsaking the old format in which everyone took the same shots in two lines for a warm up that mimicked game situations.

“We were like, 'What? She can switch that up, this is what we do!'" Charles said. “That was a good example of how black and white we wanted things to be, but life isn't black and white. Just knowing how to deal with uncomfortable situations — that's always her thing. Being comfortable with being uncomfortable, because we never know what's going to be thrown at us — in a game, a practice, or in a season.”

The Maryland players weren’t exactly skeptical of Frese’s tweaks at first, but it took time to understand how sitting on a different side of the couch while watching game tape could help the Terps stave off a first-quarter blitz on the road.

Turns out those minor changes did have major effects on players’ mind-set. Understanding that a pregame routine doesn’t dictate performance is a powerful thing.

“It’s a process, you can’t just snap your fingers like, ‘Oh, I’m comfortable being uncomfortable now,’” Mikesell said. “You have to build up to that, and I think we’ve done a good job just accepting what is, and rolling with it. Knowing we can only control what we can control.”

Frese also thinks that shaking things up in January can help Maryland avoid the dreaded February stagnation before the postseason begins.

“I think it keeps you fresh,” Frese said, “not caught up in that mundane rhythm. And it doesn’t change how hard you’re working or your effort level.”

Introducing chaos isn’t the only thing that got Maryland back on track — finally getting comfortable in the team’s new defense was a monumental help — but Frese has seen a general mental shift among her team. The seniors have taken responsibility for their teammates, the coach said, as much or more as any senior class she’s ever had. Mikesell said her teammates have learned to accept they can only control what they can control.

The attitude has paid dividends on the court.

The Terps haven’t lost since Jan. 9, against Iowa, a game in which they fell into an early hole and tightened up after. They shot 31 percent from the floor, made just five free throws, committed 22 turnovers and, even though they kept close with the Hawkeyes, missed six shots in the final three minutes to lose, 66-61.

On Thursday, they’ll have to contend again with the powerful offense that edged the Terps last month. The Hawkeyes have some of the best shooters in the Big Ten, leading the conference in field goal percentage (48.5) and three-point field goal percentage (37.2) and sitting second behind Maryland in scoring offense at 79.1 points per game.

But the Terps are looking forward to showing how much they’ve grown in five weeks. They’re hoping a new mind-set and a new defense will be enough to force a different outcome this time around.

“We worked so hard to develop and improve from those games, and that was so early in the season, and we know that that wasn’t our best,” Charles said. “Being able to play Iowa again, show them what we can really do when we’re all locked in on the same page, it’s another opportunity to fight and show them what we’re made of.”