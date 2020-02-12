Yet when approached by Michigan State officials about the possibility of leaving Colorado after just one season as head coach, this was his public response Saturday on Twitter:

One doesn’t say no to Michigan State twice, apparently. Early Wednesday morning, news broke that Michigan State had persuaded Tucker to leave Boulder, salvaging a coaching search that had turned dire after Cincinnati Coach Luke Fickell, reportedly the top choice to replace Dantonio, also turned down the job.

Michigan State’s dire straits were evident in the money it will be paying Tucker. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, the Big Ten school will “more than double” the $2.675 million annual salary Tucker made in his lone season at Colorado, double Tucker’s $3.2 million salary pool for assistant coaches and increase the Michigan State strength and conditioning staff’s budget, also paying Colorado a $3 million buyout.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Tucker met with Michigan State officials over the weekend and again on Tuesday after originally turning down the school. Throughout, he was “completely transparent” with Colorado officials, The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach reported, even though he reportedly met with Colorado boosters Tuesday night before his departure became public. (The CU Buff Club, the Colorado athletic program’s fundraising arm, even tweeted out a photo of that event but apparently deleted it after the news broke of Tucker’s impending hiring.)

“It’s always flattering when someone shows strong interest in you. I think that shows that we must be doing something right here,” Tucker told KOA radio in Colorado on Tuesday.

Tucker, 48, guided Colorado to a 5-7 record in his only season as head coach, right around where the Buffaloes were predicted to finish in the Pac-12 preseason football media poll. But he brought in the nation’s No. 35 recruiting class this year, quite the accomplishment for a program that’s been to just two bowl games in the last 14 seasons.

Michigan State needed a shot in the arm, its issues exacerbated by Dantonio’s abrupt departure in February, long after other teams had filled their coaching vacancies. Since making the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2015 (they were shut out by an Alabama team that included Tucker on its coaching staff), the Spartans have gone just 27-24. There are holes everywhere on the roster, and Dantonio’s final recruiting class ranked 43rd nationally (10th out of 14 Big Ten teams).

Plus, the specter of NCAA punishment looms because of alleged violations committed under Dantonio’s watch. Former Spartans staffer Curtis Blackwell has sued Dantonio, former athletic director Mark Hollis and former university president Lou Anna Simon, alleging he was fired to cover up for three players who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a 2017 party and that Dantonio asked Blackwell to secure employment for the parents of two Michigan State players at the company of a program donor. Dantonio and the school have denied the allegations.

Tucker, the school apparently believes, will get the program through these choppy waters.