Catchers — Welington Castillo, Taylor Gushue, Jakson Reetz

Infielders — Luis García, Brandon Snyder, Drew Ward, Jacob Wilson

Outfielders — Emilio Bonifácio, Yadiel Hernandez, J.B. Shuck, Mac Williamson

Abad, Espino, Guerra, Hernandez, Quackenbush, Castillo, Snyder, Bonifácio, Shuck and Williamson each have some measure of major league experience. Guerra was with the Nationals for most of 2019, and a nonroster reliever throughout the World Series run. Abad, a left-handed reliever, pitched for Washington in 2013 and made 21 appearances for the San Francisco Giants last season. Bonifácio is an 11-year veteran, has played six different positions throughout his career, and arrives as a positive clubhouse presence.

Shuck, 32, is intriguing in that he both pitched and played the outfield for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Class AAA affiliate last season. Castillo was a backup catcher for the Chicago White Sox.

But this list is headlined by the organization’s young talent, most notably in García, Bacus and Crowe. García, 19, is the Nationals’ consensus No. 2 prospect behind Carter Kieboom. He is a skilled middle infielder, struggled at the plate in the minors last year, but will already experience a second major league camp. Crowe, Washington’s fourth-ranked prospect according to Baseball America, is a 25-year-old starter who had a 4.70 in 2019. He ranked second in the entire system with 130 strikeouts across two levels.

Bacus may be the most intriguing here because of what he accomplished last year. The 28-year-old finished with nine saves and a 3.58 ERA for Fresno. But his ERA was well below 2.00 at the beginning of summer, triggering pleas to call him up to a struggling bullpen. The Nationals never did, leaving Bacus to prove himself this spring.

