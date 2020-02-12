Starting this season, pitchers who enter a game must face at least three batters, unless the inning ends. Umpires also will have discretion to waive the rule in the event of an injury.

Another timesaving measure for 2020 is a reduction in the amount of time a manager has in which to ask for a replay challenge, from 30 seconds to 20.

Manfred had attempted to improve pace of game with some of his earlier rule changes, including the limit on mound visits and the introduction of the automatic intentional walk — but in 2019, the average game took 3 hours 10 minutes, an all-time high. (The average nine-inning game took 3:05, also an all-time high.)

Most of the other rule changes for 2020 involve roster sizes and management. Chief among them is an increase in roster size from 25 to 26 players, with a maximum of 13 pitchers per team. The 26-man roster will be in effect from Opening Day through Aug. 31 and again in the postseason. From Sept. 1 through the end of the regular season, rosters will expand to 28 players (with 14 pitchers) — a two-player increase from March through August, but down from the 40 players teams could carry under the old rules.

Another rule-change for 2020 intends to limit the number of mound appearances from position players, limiting such appearances to extra innings or blowouts in which one team leads by six or more runs.

There will be a special designation made for two-way players, such as the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Cincinnati Reds’ Michael Lorenzen — but to qualify for the two-way designation they must pitch at least 20 innings and start at least 20 games in the field (or designated hitter), with at least three plate appearances in those games.