AD

According to an affidavit filed in court by Columbus police (via NPR), a woman was spending time with Riep at the off-campus apartment he shared with Wint on the evening of Feb. 4. After they began having what was described as consensual sex, the woman moved away and said she did not want to continue.

AD

Wint entered the room, according to the affidavit, and Riep asked the woman if his roommate could join. Riep then grabbed the woman by the neck, forced her on her hands and knees and raped her, per police. Wint then did the same.

After they stopped, Riep told the woman she had to appear on video, give her name and say the sex was consensual. She was recorded asking if she wanted her face shown as she was crying, according to the affidavit, and was answered in the negative by a “laughing” Riep, who told her to just say it was consensual. The woman was then said to have been driven home after being told she needed to take a shower.

AD

Saying via email that Wint is “100% wrongfully accused,” an attorney he retained, Sam Shamansky, told the Columbus Dispatch, “Mr. Wint has fully cooperated with every request that has been made of him by Columbus police, and upon learning he was charged, immediately turned himself in at the Franklin County jail.

AD

“He is willing to continue cooperating with police, including taking a polygraph.”

An attorney for Riep, Karl Schneider, told the newspaper, “These are serious and troubling charges for all concerned, but Amir maintains his innocence and will confront these proceedings and difficult times over the coming months and weeks.” He added, “There is much to be investigated, but I am confident that Amir will be exonerated."

AD

Both players served as backups last season and were expected to compete for playing time this year. Riep, a cornerback from Cincinnati, appeared in 37 games for the Buckeyes, according to the program’s website, while Wint, a safety from New York, appeared in 35.