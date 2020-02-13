An Eastern Kentucky football player was arrested this week after nearly body-slamming a Grove City, Ohio, police officer to the pavement. Linebacker Michael Harris is facing a felony assault charge, per reports, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

In dash-cam footage recorded from a police car, Harris can be seen near his car confronting a police officer as another one stands by. After the two begin grappling, the first police officer reaches for pepper spray, causing Harris to turn away, pull a hood over his head and attempt to get back in his car. The first police officer again engages physically, at which point he is lifted up by Harris, who pivots to send the officer downward. The officer is able to break his fall with his left leg as the two hit the ground, and after two more officers assist in handcuffing Harris, he is brought back to his feet but appears to continue resisting arrest.

A redshirt sophomore listed at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Harris was booked into the Franklin County Jail, which has also been housing a pair of Ohio State football players accused of rape and kidnapping.

Harris has been suspended from all team and football-related activities, Eastern Kentucky announced Thursday. “When the facts are established, and the investigation complete,” the school said, “Eastern Kentucky University and EKU Athletics will decide how to move forward responsibly.”

A transfer earlier this year from Auburn, Harris was new to the Colonels’ program. The Atlanta-area native was a four-star recruit to Auburn in 2018, but played sparingly and had a total of three tackles as a redshirt freshman last year.

“He brings size, explosiveness and speed to the inside linebacker position,” EKU Coach Walt Wells said last week. “He is a physical player.”

According to a police report (via ESPN), authorities were called to a business where an employee said that Harris wouldn’t leave, was being “aggressive” and “did not seem to be ‘all there.’”

Police came to believe Harris might be under the influence of drugs because of his behavior, per the report, and said they found some pills and a digital scale in his car. He was taken to a hospital for examination but remained aggressive (via TMZ Sports), prompting medical personnel to administer a sedative before he was brought to jail.

Police reportedly said the officer who fell to the pavement with Harris avoided major injury.

Read more: