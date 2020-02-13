In dash-cam footage recorded from a police car, Harris can be seen near his car confronting a police officer as another one stands by. After the two begin grappling, the first police officer reaches for pepper spray, causing Harris to turn away, pull a hood over his head and attempt to get back in his car. The first police officer again engages physically, at which point he is lifted up by Harris, who pivots to send the officer downward. The officer is able to break his fall with his left leg as the two hit the ground, and after two more officers assist in handcuffing Harris, he is brought back to his feet but appears to continue resisting arrest.