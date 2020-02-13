A redshirt sophomore listed at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Harris was booked into the Franklin County Jail, which has also been housing a pair of Ohio State football players accused of rape and kidnapping.
Harris has been suspended from all team and football-related activities, Eastern Kentucky announced Thursday. “When the facts are established, and the investigation complete,” the school said, “Eastern Kentucky University and EKU Athletics will decide how to move forward responsibly.”
A transfer earlier this year from Auburn, Harris was new to the Colonels’ program. The Atlanta-area native was a four-star recruit to Auburn in 2018, but played sparingly and had a total of three tackles as a redshirt freshman last year.
“He brings size, explosiveness and speed to the inside linebacker position,” EKU Coach Walt Wells said last week. “He is a physical player.”
According to a police report (via ESPN), authorities were called to a business where an employee said that Harris wouldn’t leave, was being “aggressive” and “did not seem to be ‘all there.’”
Police came to believe Harris might be under the influence of drugs because of his behavior, per the report, and said they found some pills and a digital scale in his car. He was taken to a hospital for examination but remained aggressive (via TMZ Sports), prompting medical personnel to administer a sedative before he was brought to jail.
Police reportedly said the officer who fell to the pavement with Harris avoided major injury.
