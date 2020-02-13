Maryland assistant coach DeAndre Haynes then spoke to the room.

“Don’t ever question yourself right now,” Haynes said. “My man EA came out, hit two big threes for us.”

The players cheered, but Ayala interrupted: “Hey, I want to thank all y’all. Because all y’all stuck with me, y’all gave me confidence.”

AD

Before the road win that pushed Maryland atop the Big Ten standings, before Ayala hit two three-pointers down the stretch, along with a highlight reel-worthy reverse layup that energized the bench, the sophomore guard had struggled for weeks. Ayala, who shot 40.6 percent from three-point range as a freshman, had yet to find the same groove this season. Before his breakthrough against Illinois, Ayala didn’t score in double digits for 11 straight games.

AD

During a nine-game stretch beginning Jan. 4, Ayala only hit about 18 percent of his attempts from deep, a significant slide. Some teams chose not to guard Ayala. He passed up open looks. Then the trouble peaked last Tuesday against Rutgers, when Ayala finished with no points missed all six of his shot attempts.

“Here’s the deal: Am I thrilled with his shooting right now? Absolutely not,” Coach Mark Turgeon said of Ayala after his team beat the Scarlet Knights. But Turgeon then acknowledged how the sophomore recorded four assists and six rebounds while playing solid defense. “He’s giving us something.”

AD

After that game, Ayala ventured back out to the court inside an empty Xfinity Center, shooting over and over again, with assistant coach Matt Brady standing next to him.

A few days later, the Terrapins headed to Champaign for a matchup against another top-tier conference foe. He didn’t make many shots in practice the day before that game, but his teammates encouraged him to keep shooting anyway.

AD

Ayala then scored 12 points in a performance highlighted by two late three-pointers. Maryland rallied back from a poor start, pushing ahead of the Illini after halftime. But when Illinois climbed within one with 8:25 to go, Ayala knocked down a three. A couple minutes later, he hit another one, extending Maryland’s lead to six.

AD

“Personally, I just stick it out,” Ayala said after the Terps beat the Illini. “I know the shots are going to fall. But having them believe in me and instilling that confidence, I wanted to do it for them, too. That’s why it was like, ‘Thank God, I did it for my team.’”

He followed that bounce-back showing with a season-high 16 points Tuesday against Nebraska, this time hitting 4 of 8 attempts from behind the arc. He’s only made more three-pointers in a game once during his college career (five against Marshall last season).

AD

Ayala’s playing time never wavered, even when mired in the throes of his slump. He has averaged 27.8 minutes per game, and started every one since Jan. 14, when Turgeon swapped his role with that of sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins. Through the last month, Turgeon said Ayala’s overall game has progressed. In the last six games, all wins, he’s totaled 25 assists and only seven turnovers.

AD

“It’s been a crazy year for Eric,” Turgeon said. “It’s not from the lack of effort. His effort’s been great. His coachability has been great. He’s been through a lot.”

Sophomore Jalen Smith remembers Turgeon telling Ayala if he didn’t take an open three, he’d come out of the game. So with that mandate, Ayala kept shooting, mostly without much success until these last two games.

Ayala called his performance against Illinois a relief. For the first time in far too long, Ayala resembled his freshman self, the one who surprised the Maryland staff with his scoring ability. Ayala attributes his progress to nothing more than extra time in the gym, but the confidence he gained from a first solid outing quickly led to another one.

AD

AD

Ayala had already showed this reassuring step forward when he pulled up for his final three-point attempt against Illinois. With about six minutes to go against the Illini, Ayala benefited from a lucky roll that left the sophomore smiling.

“He hasn't caught a break,” Turgeon said, thinking back to that shot.

But this time, the ball finally bounced his way.