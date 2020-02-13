West Virginia’s top elected official still spends his winters pacing the sidelines at Greenbrier East High School in Lewisburg, coaching the Spartans girls’ basketball team, a volunteer position he’s held since 2003. Now some residents are wishing he’d watch his mouth while he does it.

Referees suspended a game between the Spartans and rival Woodrow Wilson High on Tuesday night after a disruption behind the Wilson bench in the fourth quarter. The incident ended with Wilson players wading into the stands before the team’s coach pulled them off the floor. A Wilson assistant coach, Gene Nabors, was later cited by state police for obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a $500 fine and a year in prison.

The game was suspended with Greenbrier East leading by six points, and Justice later called the Wilson players “a bunch of thugs,” a remark some consider racist.

“I hate to say it any other way, but honest to God’s truth is the same thing happened over at Woodrow two different times out of the Woodrow players, they’re a bunch of thugs,” Justice told the Beckley Register-Herald. “The whole team left the bench; the coach is in a fight; they walked off the floor; they called the game.

“The game was over when they walked off the floor — it’s just as simple as that. They don’t know how to behave and at the end of the day, you got what you got.”

Justice later said in a statement it was “totally absurd” to infer racial intent in his choice of words, but others criticized his postgame comments. Barbara Charles, who leads the Raleigh County NAACP chapter, told the Register-Herald that she considered the word “thug” to be “street slang,” adding that “regardless of how he intended it, you must be the catalyst. You must be the adult in the room.”

“Everything means something,” she told the paper. “Something has been said, and you’ve labeled a school."

Charles called for a meeting between the two teams to reconcile the situation.

Tensions between the two teams, both ranked among the top 10 in the state by MaxPreps, were already high after a chippy matchup earlier in the season. But in a packed gymnasium on Tuesday night — on a court named after Justice — tempers boiled over.

A man from the Greenbrier East supporters section appeared to taunt the Wilson bench during a timeout in the fourth quarter and Nabors — the brother of Wilson head coach Brian Nabors — approached Wilson’s principal and athletic director, asking them to intervene, according to his attorney and photos and video obtained by The Washington Post. The scene quickly escalated, ultimately leading West Virginia State Police officers, on duty to protect Justice, to walk across the court and confront Gene Nabors as he walked away. Nabors wound up handcuffed on the ground.

Nabors declined to comment through his attorney, Randolph McGraw. He returned to basketball practice Wednesday with a sling on his left arm, according to the Register-Herald. West Virginia State Police said in a statement the investigation into the incident was “ongoing.”

But some residents around the state remained uneasy with Justice’s description of the Wilson team. Greenbrier East’s student body is 89 percent white and 5 percent black, according to enrollment data; Wilson, located in nearby Beckley, has a student body that is 72 percent white and 19 percent black. Both schools are located in the Southern part of the state.

“The talk around town is just how terrible it was that the governor said what he said,” McGraw, the attorney, told The Post in a phone interview. Two of his children graduated from Wilson. “Woodrow Wilson is coached by two black men and the majority of the girls on the team are black women. People are pretty upset that the governor would say those kind of things.”

“Thugs, that’s a modern day term for the n-word, at least around here it is,” McGraw added.

John McWhorter, an associate professor of English and comparative literature at Columbia University, said in a 2015 NPR interview that thug, “is a nominally polite way of using the n-word.”

“When somebody talks about thugs ruining a place, it is almost impossible today that they are referring to somebody with blond hair,” he said. “It is a sly way of saying there go those black people ruining things again. And so anybody who wonders whether thug is becoming the new n-word doesn’t need to. It’s most certainly is.”

Michael P. Jeffries, an associate professor of American studies at Wellesley College, told Newsweek that same year that “thug” had become a label attached to people of color in impoverished urban communities.

“As a native of Raleigh County, it’s appalling to me that Jim Justice would call students thugs,” Kanawha County Commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Salango said in a statement. “He set a terrible example last time and embarrassed our state once again. There is no excuse for calling our children thugs. Our kids deserve better, and he owes the Woodrow Wilson High School community and apology.”

Justice said repeatedly his choice of words had no racist intent.

“My definition of a thug is clear — it means violence, bullying, and disorderly conduct,” he said in a statement. “And we, as West Virginians, should have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior. Anyone that would accuse me of making a racial slur is totally absurd.”

Justice told the Register-Herald that “to twist this around into a black-white issue would be preposterous, beyond belief.” Justice’s office did not respond to interview requests.

John Beilein, the first-year coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, apologized to players in January after saying they had played like “a bunch of thugs.” Beilein said he meant to say “slugs” to comment on the team’s energy on the court.