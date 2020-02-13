Baseball clearly recognizes its long-term hurdles. The average age of a fan of the sport in 2016 was 57 years old, according to data compiled by Sports Business Journal. In 2006, the average age was 53. For comparison’s sake, the average age of an NBA fan, based on that 2016 data, was 42. For the NFL, it was 50, and for the NHL, 49. Perhaps that’s why MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is considering such radical experimentation, which could also generate more money for both players and teams.

But not everyone would benefit from the new system, at least on the field. Here’s a look at the winners and losers.

Winner: Mediocrity

Initial reaction has, rightly, focused on the potential of watering down the field. Since the second wild-card team was added in 2012, the average wins by the presumptive No. 6 and No. 7 seeds would have been significantly lower than for the No. 5 seeds (which did make the playoffs).

The final playoff teams in both leagues have averaged 89 wins since 2012. That figure would have been just 87 wins for the No. 6 seeds in that span, and 84 wins for the No. 7 seeds.

Baseball’s playoffs also would have seen some No. 6 or No. 7 seeds with just 79 or 80 wins over that time frame, meaning the new system would reward clubs for being at or even below .500. In fact, under this system, five teams with records of .500 or worse would have made the playoffs over the last seven years. And in 2017, the American League would have had two sub-.500 wild cards. That would be a significant shift for a league that has traditionally rewarded regular season success.

Loser: The second-best team in each league

The playoffs should ultimately reward the most deserving teams in the sport, yet the new format has few rewards for teams that aren’t the No. 1 seed in the American or National League. Ben Clemens’s research at FanGraphs found that the best team in each league should win the World Series better than 22 percent of the time in the current five-team field and better than 24 percent in the proposed new system. (The top seeds would be helped substantially by having a first-round bye.)

The second-best team in each league, however, would see its World Series chances reduced from 14 to 10 percent, the biggest potential drop among any of the teams qualifying for the playoffs. So the proposed new system would help the sixth- and seventh-best teams in each league while hurting the second- and third-best teams.

Winner: Higher-seeded teams in the wild-card round

The team with the best record in each league would get a bye directly to the division series. The remaining two division winners would get to pick their opponent for a three-game wild-card series. The higher-seeded team would host all three games in the initial round, giving them a distinct advantage.

Assuming two teams of equal talent, the one with home-field advantage should win a single contest 54 percent of the time. The home team’s chances of winning a three-game series in this scenario improves to 56 percent.

To use an example from last season, the Washington Nationals (93-69, with a .574 win rate) had a 56 percent chance at beating the Milwaukee Brewers (89-73, .549) at home in the wild-card round. They would have had a 60 percent chance to win a three-game series with every contest occurring at Nationals Park.

Higher-seeded teams in the wild-card round have just a 7-9 record since 2012. This format could boost their chances.

Loser: Free agents

Some analysts have described the changes as “an anti-tanking device,” which would give more teams a reason to spend money in free agency. But that framing might be overly optimistic.

With a lower barrier to postseason entry — every team with at least 86 wins over the past seven years would have qualified for the playoffs — there might be less incentive to pay big money to free agents to improve a club. Why? If an 80-win team under the existing format wanted to be a playoff contender, management would need to get its franchise to 89 wins, on average, to qualify. If we assume a win costs something like $8.1 million in free agency, then the cost of turning an 80-win team into a sure playoff participant via free agency would be tens of millions of dollars.

But under the proposed new format, that same 80-win team would only need to improve by four wins to have a realistic chance at the playoffs, a significantly lower cost. And that, in turn, could weaken the competition for prized free agents.

There are ways to improve a club other than via free agency, of course but unless you have a strong farm system ready to deploy players to the big league level, the quickest route is usually spending money on free agents.

Winner: Budget-conscious owners

General managers could, in theory, justify lower payrolls, as it might cost less to field a playoff team in this watered-down format. Under the current format, playoff teams since 2012 have averaged $126.6 million in payroll. A team with enough wins to finish in the sixth or seventh spot averaged $115.1 million in payroll.

Fringe playoff teams with smaller budgets could also reap the monetary rewards that come with a postseason berth. After the league takes a cut of the gate receipts from playoff series, the rest of the money is split between players and the postseason teams.

The players’ pool is 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first four games of seven-game series and the first three games of five-game series, and half the receipts from wild-card games. That leaves millions in revenue for the participating teams. And that doesn’t include the goodwill created for a team by making the playoffs, which Nate Silver in 2005 estimated to be $30 million merely for a playoff appearance (not necessarily a victory). That would be equivalent to $39 million today, not including any further increases MLB has seen from lucrative TV deals and the like.

All in all, this system looks like it could actually be a win for owners who spend less.