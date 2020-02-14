Looking ahead to March Madness, Maryland has put itself in position to earn a No. 2 seed, which would be the Terps’ highest seed since they won the national title under Gary Williams as a No. 1 in 2002. Still, with Maryland having advanced as far as the Sweet 16 only once in their four previous trips to the NCAA tournament under Turgeon, there’s a portion of the fan base that, despite the team’s regular-season success, expects another early exit this year.

“I hate those people,” ESPN “SportsCenter” host and Maryland alum Scott Van Pelt told The Team 980′s Kevin Sheehan on Friday, when asked what he would say to Maryland fans who still don’t believe in this year’s team. “Here’s what I’d tell them: I hate you. I hate you, because you’re impossible. If being ranked in the top 10, and being first in the Big Ten — with a potential lottery pick in Stix, with a four-year local player in [Anthony] Cowan, who’s climbing the ranks of all-time Maryland scorers and winners — if this isn’t enough for you, if you’re still looking in the rearview at the past and complaining about that now, then you’re hopeless. You’re hopeless, and I don’t care how you feel or what you think’s going to happen — I don’t — because I can’t stand you. Because as a fan, if you don’t enjoy the moments, there’s no point, and if the past is going to ruin your present, then I don’t understand what the point of any of it is."

Van Pelt, who was in the building for Maryland’s comeback win at Illinois on Feb. 7, likened a pessimistic fan to someone who used to be broke coming into some money and then complaining about how broke he used to be.

Incredible atmosphere in Champaign. Enjoyed meeting @TheOrangeKrush I think I took pictures with most of you. That’s a helluva win for the 🐢. Building was on fire and the home team was up a bunch. Big heart and big fight from @TerrapinHoops — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) February 8, 2020

“Could it end that first weekend?” Van Pelt said of Maryland’s prospects in the NCAA tournament. “Sure, it could, and then when it happens, then you get to be able to, what, be happy and point out that, ‘I told you,’ or [say], ‘Well, they probably won’t win the next weekend’? I just don’t get that. I don’t get that mentality. It permeates things and it just poisons your enjoyment of things. … I really, really detest that mentality, because it’s a state of mind of negativity and it’s not productive. It just isn’t.”

If Maryland fizzles in the NCAA tournament, Van Pelt said he would understand the frustration from fans, but also that “seasons are to be enjoyed” and this year’s team has provided reason to be hopeful.

“You’re in the conversation to win your league, which by the way is the best league in America,” Van Pelt said. “You’re in the top 10 and you know you’re going to be a top-whatever seed. That’s what you should hope to be every year. That’s what they are right now. Enjoy it.”

Congrats to @CoachTurgeon on 200 wins at Maryland!



Second fastest to 2⃣0⃣0⃣ wins behind Lefty pic.twitter.com/JpFIkr8JVE — Maryland Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 12, 2020