Pipp, Ewing explained to the 6-foot-11 freshman from Nigeria, was the New York Yankees’ veteran first baseman famously replaced by Lou Gehrig after sitting out a game because of a headache. It was Ewing’s way of telling the center who has played 14 minutes all season that with Mac McClung nursing a foot injury and Omer Yurtseven dealing with what Ewing called a bad ankle sprain, Ighoefe may soon hear his number called.

Ewing said Thursday in his final news conference before the Hoyas head to No. 19 Butler on Saturday that McClung and Yurtseven are day-to-day and have not yet been cleared to play. Neither had participated in Georgetown’s two practices this week before Ewing met with reporters.

“Omer is going to do some today, maybe Mac will do some today, and we’ll determine [if they can play] tomorrow and Saturday,” Ewing said Thursday.

“Contingency plan? Hey, look, next man up. That means Timothy Ighoefe might have to play some minutes, don’t know how many, George [Muresan] has to be ready to play, the rest of the walk-ons have to be ready to play. Everyone has to do something to help us to win. George came in and played I don’t even know, what, a minute? Two minutes? And he did some significant things to help us come away with a win. So that’s what we need from everybody.”

Without McClung, who has missed three straight games after injuring his foot in practice on Feb. 1 and four games overall this season, the Hoyas (14-10, 4-7 Big East) have wins over St. John’s and DePaul and losses against Providence and Seton Hall. But Georgetown has never played a full game without its two leading scorers; McClung leads the Hoyas with 16.4 points per game, and Yurtseven averages 16.3 points per game. The Turkish national hasn’t missed a game all season.

They thrived in the 11 minutes they had to play without Yurtseven and McClung against DePaul last Saturday, but the Hoyas had already swayed the game in their favor by the time the senior center was helped off the court at Capital One Arena. On Saturday, they’ll face more of challenge — at least on paper — playing on the road against the team that sits fourth in the Big East. Butler beat Georgetown 69-64 in Washington the first time the teams met this season thanks to a 25-point performance from Sean McDermott. DePaul, on the other hand, has one conference win this year.

Should Yurtseven and McClung not play in Indianapolis, Georgetown’s six-man rotation likely will shift to include walk-on Muresan. Junior guard Jahvon Blair and freshman center Qudus Wahab will fill in for McClung and Yurtseven as usual, but Ewing will call on Muresan first if someone needs a sub or, more likely, fouls out.

Breaks haven't been too plentiful for the healthy Hoyas players of late. As the head of an already limited roster after Georgetown lost four players to transfer in December, senior guard Jagan Mosely hasn't played less than 36 minutes in a game since the start of conference play. He's played a full 40 minutes three times, and his workload is becoming the norm for Georgetown rather than the exception.

Blair has played a full 40 minutes for all three games McClung has missed because of his foot injury, and ably so. The junior has averaged 23.7 points and shot 45.3 percent from the field while starting.

“I didn't want it to obviously end up like this, Omer is hurt, Mac's hurt, but I mean, I had my opportunity and I feel like I'm doing a good job and we're winning, that's all that really matters,” Blair said. “I feel like I was getting into my rhythm. I'm playing more, so I have more feel this time."

Georgetown will need another big scoring night from Blair against Butler’s staunch defense. The Bulldogs (19-6, 7-5) could be without point guard Aaron Thompson, who is day-to-day because of concussion-like symptoms, but they are used to surviving without him: The Paul VI graduate has missed three games this season including the teams’ first meeting because of a wrist injury. In that January game, McDermott took over from the perimeter and hit seven threes.

Blair and Mosely said Georgetown’s focus ahead of Butler this time around is to better defend the pick-and-roll and run McDermott off the three-point line. And as Ewing said Thursday, every player on the Hoyas’ roster — all seven healthy scholarship players and three walk-ons — will have to be prepared to step in. that includes Ighoefe, who has played two minutes in total this season during the conference slate.