Every card was personalized for each franchise. Some were playful. Others were respectful. The rest were downright burns.

The Nats began their deliveries by toasting the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals. Those teams reside in the cities of the most recent champions in the other three major sports. Next came cards directed toward the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs, bonding over their love for Manager Davey Martinez. Washington also wasted no time throwing shade at an American League West club, roasting the Rangers’ new stadium, Globe Life Field, which caught fire in December.

Here are the top five Valentine’s cards delivered by the Nats on Friday:

No. 5: New York Yankees

“Roses are red, pinstripes are blue, we beat the Astros in Games 1, 6, 7 and 2.”

The Nats preceded this one with a message for the Bronx Bombers: “Dear @Yankees, Don’t worry, we finished the fight.” Those eight words were a nod to the team that lost the 2019 American League Championship Series in six games to the Houston Astros. The Yankees alleged the Astros were using a system of whistling to identify pitches in the ALCS. Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki told The Post this week that he heard the whistling coming from the Astros side of the field during the World Series.

No. 4: Los Angeles Angels

“Roses are red, and smell sweet like cologne, we hope you’ll take good care of World Series champion Anthony Rendon.”

Rendon, a fan favorite in D.C., departed this offseason as a free agent to sign a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels.

No. 3: Milwaukee Brewers

“Roses are red, you almost won with Braun, but now you know the legend of the Chosen Juan."

“Just gonna slip this past you,” wasn’t even on the Valentine’s card but such a dig at former Brewers outfielder Trent Grisham was good enough to earn the third spot. Grisham misplayed a Juan Soto hit to right field in the eighth inning of the Washington’s win over Milwaukee’s in the NL wild-card game. The knock gave the Nats the lead and they ultimately advanced to the National League Division Series.

No. 2: Atlanta Braves

“Roses are red, you play #ForTheA, we’ve got the best record since the 24th of May.”

Mix together a rhyme with a jab at an NL East rival that also happens to be the reigning division champions and you have yourself the second spot in the rankings.

No. 1: Houston Astros

“Roses are red, the fat lady sang, when Howie’s homer hit the pole and went CLANG!”

Given baseball’s consternation with the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal and their subsequent apologies being seen as lackluster, the Nats held back and took the safe route with their spring training neighbors by highlighting Howie Kendrick’s home run in Game 7 of the World Series, which proved to be the game-winner.

The rest of the Nationals’ Valentine’s cards are available on their team Twitter account.