While Obama’s official duties were to help stuff backpacks along with students from area schools, he took time to greet the first- and second-year players as well as the coaching staffs. Obama made a point to show off his love of basketball as he worked his way through the room at Wintrust Arena, home to DePaul University’s basketball team.

AD

Zion Williamson x Barack Obama x Trae Young pic.twitter.com/IVA6tKVxHl — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 14, 2020

“He basically knew everything about my season, my game,” said Young, a 21-year-old guard for the Atlanta Hawks who will start in Sunday’s All-Star Game. “For him to know all that, it was pretty cool. [He said] he just loved watching me and he’s watching me all the time. He’s telling me how it’s going to turn [around] for the Hawks in the future. It’s crazy he knew all those different things about me.”

AD

Barack Obama x Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/cdbcG4Rsrk — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 14, 2020

Obama and Williamson, the top pick in the 2019 draft, spent an extended period chatting as they stuffed bags together and cameras flashed nearby. Last February, Obama sat courtside at Cameron Indoor Stadium when Williamson’s Duke Blue Devils hosted the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. Early in that game, Williamson suffered a knee sprain after blowing out his sneaker. Obama hadn’t forgotten the high-profile episode.

“I was shocked," Williamson said of Obama’s visit, calling it a “top two" highlight of his young career along with being drafted. “I have the most respect for him. To be able to be at the same table as him was an honor. It felt great. It was even crazier when he started talking about my Duke games.”

AD

When Obama approached Doncic for a handshake, he let the 20-year-old all-star starter know he has been “doing fantastic” in his second season with the Dallas Mavericks. Later, Obama joked with Lionel Hollins, the 66-year-old Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach and former NBA player, that he was “so old I remember watching this guy play."

AD

Barack Obama on Mavericks’ Luka Doncic: “He’s doing fantastic.” pic.twitter.com/WxY0SxtnPR — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 14, 2020

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic on his visit with President Barack Obama: “He said I did a fantastic job, which inspired me, and he said, ‘Don’t shoot like [Jason] Kidd.’” pic.twitter.com/0gUfEMtIXS — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 15, 2020

Obama long has openly shown his affinity for basketball, participating in pickup games and attending NBA matchups while he served as president and golfing with NBA stars such as Stephen Curry during his post-presidential tenure. That lifetime of hoops knowledge, plus his congenial personality, left an impression on a group of players who were too young to vote for him in 2008 and 2012.