The Redskins are releasing cornerback Josh Norman, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Norman confirmed the move Friday morning when he posted a tweet that read “Grateful for Everything” just minutes after the NFL Network reported that he would be released.

Norman signed a five-year, $75-million contract with the Redskins in April 2016, not long after being cut by the Carolina Panthers, whom he helped take to Super Bowl 50. Though Norman never matched the level of play he had in 2015 during his four years in Washington, he had seven interceptions and forced eight fumbles for the Redskins.