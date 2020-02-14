did you happen to catch what shottracker pinned Tiger’s opening eagle putt length at? The Kobe narrative already taking full form in LA @JasonSobelTAN @CSURAM88 pic.twitter.com/rcZDnOpMgz— Garrett (@The_GBrown) February 13, 2020
Naturally, Woods made his Kobe putt, starting off the tournament he’s hosting with an eagle.
“It’s ironic, isn’t it?” Woods told the Golf Channel afterward. “I didn’t know about the putt being that long."
However unintentional, Woods’s eagle putt at No. 1 was just one of a number of tributes to Bryant on Thursday at the PGA Tour stop in Pacific Palisades, Calif. When he got to the hole nicknamed “Mamba” (the flag is in Lakers purple and gold) Woods carded a birdie — this time the putt was only 2 feet 9 inches — and flipped the ball to caddie Joe LaCava with a Kobe-esque follow-through.
No. 8. 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/Y90KOqLBqt— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 13, 2020
Brooks Koepka took the course in spikes that he had specially made by Nike “to pay homage and channel the ultimate #MambaMentality this week,” he wrote on Twitter.
Remembering Kobe. 💛💜@BKoepka is wearing some special 👟 at @thegenesisinv. pic.twitter.com/dfIQfD6Ypx— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 13, 2020
Koepka also had some special headcovers made for the tournament:
Rory McIlroy also swathed his clubs in purple and gold:
Some #MambaMentality inspiration this week at Riviera. 👊 pic.twitter.com/jXRFx33Qfd— Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) February 12, 2020
Justin Thomas also was sporting Kobe-themed spikes:
Man... @nomadcustoms outdid himself for this week 🙌 #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/WsJcGKAMO8— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 12, 2020
Woods grew up a Lakers fan in Southern California, with both he and Bryant beginning their professional careers in 1996.
“No matter what we do, I think for a while we’re going to always remember Kobe and what he meant, especially here in SoCal and the entire sports world,” Woods said Thursday after his 2-under-par 69 put him in a tie for 17th after the first round.