The death of Kobe Bryant

Here’s what you need to catch up on what happened in Calabasas, California.

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California on Jan. 26. The NBA legend and sports icon was 41 years old.

Nine people, including Bryant, were killed in the crash. Gianna Bryant, the former player’s 13-year-old daughter, was among the dead. Weather conditions, including fog, may have played a role; the pilot had received clearance to fly.

The latest: Investigators have begun their work to figure out the cause of the crash, but may be hindered by a lack of “black box.”

Obituary: Bryant was an individual whose tirelessness and competitive drive were as notable as his versatility and ambition.

The world reacts: Athletes and fans, politicians and celebrities alike mourned Bryant’s death; Vigils have popped up across the Los Angeles area for the crash victims; the NBA postponed Tuesday’s Lakers-Clippers game; The Lakers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night in their first game since the crash.

Photos: Bryant’s milestones | Kobe through the years | The scene as people mourn in L.A.

Commentary: Bryant accomplished so much, sports columnist Jerry Brewer writes. “Yet his story still feels disturbingly incomplete, and that’s why so many are taking his death so hard.” Barry Svrluga writes: “Lives are not clean. Legacies are messy. Memories are personal. It’s worth talking through.”

Read deeper:

• Kobe Bryant’s beautiful game was built on grace, intensity and confidence

• For LeBron James, Bryant’s death provided a powerful reminder of life’s priorities

• Bryant was a storyteller in search of perfection. The most vexing tale was his own.

• Media coverage of Bryant’s death was a chaotic mess, but there were moments of grace

• After retiring from basketball, Bryant set his sights on becoming an investor, author and filmmaker