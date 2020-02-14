Zion bent the rim 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wo68tLyrlJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 15, 2020

Williamson also caused jaws to drop with some sweet alley-oop action, teaming up with last summer’s No. 2 pick, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.

👀 Ja Morant with the between the legs lob to Zion!



pic.twitter.com/x7QVevTnrL — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 15, 2020

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic closed out the first half with half-court shot that amazed everyone in the arena, including the man he was traded for on draft night in 2018, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, who was standing next to him as the shot drained in off the backboard.

AD

not to be outdone, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges made his bid for going viral by putting on a show of his own with a one-handed alley-oop feed and slam to highlight the third quarter.

AD

💥 MILES BRIDGES ROCKS THE RIM 💥#NBARisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/JGvupFWiEZ — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2020

The NBA’s all-star festivities continue Saturday with the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest, followed by Sunday’s All-Star Game. All events take place at 8 p.m. on TNT.