The backcourt trio of Armel Potter, Maceo Jack and Jameer Nelson Jr. combined for 55 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists and six steals. They shot 20 for 33, with Mack (19 points) hitting 7 of 9 attempts, including 4 of 6 three-pointers.

AD

Returning from a three-game absence caused by a hip strain, Potter posted 20 points, six rebounds and eight assists. The freshman Nelson, son of the former NBA guard of the same name, finished with 16 points and four steals.

AD

GW (11-14, 5-7) rarely wavered in the second half in beating the Patriots (14-11, 3-9) by the same score as last month at Smith Center.

“I like our team. I like our ability to learn,” said first-year George Washington coach Jamion Christian, whose team was picked 12th in the 14-team conference’s preseason poll. “We took it on the chin the last three games. Typically, people think you respond by making a bunch of changes. We didn’t do that because I believe in our group and what we are doing.”

AD

The Colonials showed their resolve down the stretch, when a nine-point lead shrunk to three in less than a minute. They answered by scoring on their final six possessions.

“The whole second half, we continued to stay positive,” Potter said. “When they went on their runs, we did a quick reset — we do it every huddle — and just kept our heads up and kept on going.”

AD

The Colonials shot 60 percent in the second half and 51 percent overall, helping to offset a 34-26 rebounding disadvantage, which included 12 offensive rebounds by the Patriots.

“It’s easy when things are tough to overreact,” Christian said of GW’s recent skid. “If you can stay patient in those times when most people would be desperate, you have a chance to think clearly and your group has a chance to respond well.”

AD

The Patriots did not respond well from Wednesday’s shocker at VCU. After a decent first half, they lacked focus, energy and execution.

“This is the most disappointed I’ve been this season,” said Coach Dave Paulsen, whose team went 11-2 through a soft nonconference schedule before struggling in the conference. The Patriots gave a “great performance on the road and did not handle that in any way, shape or form in a way a good team needs to handle it.”

AD

Freshman Xavier Johnson scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in last five minutes. Junior A.J. Wilson, who began the weekend fourth in the nation in blocked shots at 3.3 per game, was slowed by an ankle sprain and finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

AD

Freshman Josh Oduro added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Johnson attributed the poor second half to a “lack of focus and energy. We had a good first half, but we just came out with a lack of effort in the second half.”

The Patriots’ baskets came easy in the first half and they corralled as many offensive rebounds (nine) as GW’s entire rebounding total.

The Colonials, though, were resilient and, midway through the half, achieved a rarity: 10 points on three possessions (from a three-point shot, a four-point play and a three-point play).

AD

George Mason led by two at intermission but suffered through a prolonged scoring funk bridging halftime. With Potter penetrating and Jack and Nelson scoring in transition, the Colonials ran out to a seven-point lead.

AD

The Patriots made a few little runs but failed to sustain a game-changing push. GW was cool under pressure and, while the Patriots continued to miss the mark, the margin swelled to nine.

The Colonials fought off one last threat to win just their second road game.

The outcome stung the Patriots, who are in danger of finishing in the league’s bottom four and playing in the A-10 tournament′s lowly first round.

“We’ve prided our program on, whether you play well or don’t play well, you play with an edge, you play with toughness, you play with emotion,” Paulsen said. Not showing those traits “won’t happen again. It will be addressed.”