The Bulldogs (19-7, 7-6) won the first meeting, 69-64, Jan. 28 at Capital One Arena.

Georgetown had the services of McClung and center Omer Yurtseven in that game but not on Saturday in Indianapolis, yet managed its first victory over a ranked opponent this season to remain in eighth place in the Big East. Georgetown has six more regular season games, three against ranked opponents.

AD

AD

McClung sat out a fourth straight game with a foot injury suffered in practice Feb. 1, and Yurtseven continues to nurse a sore ankle, according to Hoyas Coach Patrick Ewing. Saturday marked the first time Georgetown played this season without its two leading scorers.

McClung averages 16.4 points and Yurtseven, who missed his first game this season, 16.3.

The Hoyas already were considerably shorthanded even before losing McClung and Yurtseven because of a wave of transfers earlier this season stemming from civil complaints alleging sexual harassment and assault against multiple former players.

Ewing deployed essentially a six-player rotation against Butler, with Qudus Wahab replacing Yurtseven. Three Georgetown starters played 40 minutes, and another, Jamorko Pickett, played 37.

AD

In a postgame interview, Ewing said John Thompson Jr. used to talk about junkyard dogs when he coached the Hoyas.

AD

“Well, we played like some junkyard dogs today,” Ewing said. “We scratched, we clawed and we was able to pull out a win.”

"Back when I was playing, Coach Thompson always talked about the junkyard dog. Well we played like some junkyard dogs today."@TheAndyKatz caught up with @CoachEwing33 after @GeorgetownHoops' big win over Butler. pic.twitter.com/jrSVfZl9k2 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 15, 2020

The Hoyas improved to 6-1 at Hinkle since Butler joined the Big East.

Georgetown will host Providence on Wednesday.