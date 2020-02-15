While Williamson was awestruck by Obama’s presence, Obama appeared thrilled to meet the top pick in the 2019 NBA draft. The two shared an extended private conversation during a community service event, and Williamson regularly broke out in laughter as the 44th president held court. Obama congratulated Williamson on setting a new career-high with 32 points on Thursday, and reminisced about Williamson’s freshman season at Duke.

“He said I was playing great,” Williamson said afterward. “I kind of zoned out after that. That’s all I needed to hear, to be honest. I was like, ‘You’re keeping up with me? I’m 19.’ You probably have one of the busiest schedules in the world, and you’re able to keep up with a rookie, superstars, college people, even high school people, and tell them their stats and what they’ve been doing good, what they can work on? When he told me that, I just gained so much more respect for him.”

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson on his meeting with President Barack Obama: “He said I was playing great. I kind of zoned out after that. That’s all I needed to hear, to be honest.” pic.twitter.com/EbJMGrw3K0 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 14, 2020

That surreal moment of arrival launched a whirlwind day that saw Williamson run the media gauntlet, go through a morning practice for the Rising Stars Challenge, play video games with Chicago-area children at a Jordan Brand appearance and, finally, and shake one of the United Center’s baskets off its typical alignment with a rim-rattling dunk during the Rising Stars Challenge.

“I don’t think I could tell you what time it was throughout the day,” Williamson said, after scoring 14 points during Team USA’s 151-131 victory over the World Team in the Rising Stars Challenge, an exhibition that features first and second year players. “It was just shootaround, event, event, media, media, arena. It was a great experience, but it went by too fast. I think I’m going to have to sit in my room later like when I get back home and just take in the whole day to truly enjoy it.”

The start of Williamson’s ballyhooed rookie campaign was delayed by three months due to knee surgery in October, and the fact that he missed New Orleans’ first 44 games cost him a shot at a spot in Sunday’s All-Star Game. Nevertheless, Williamson has performed like an all-star since his late-January debut, averaging 22.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 58 percent from the field in his first 10 games.

Despite his lengthy absence, the NBA invited Williamson to the Rising Stars Challenge, knowing that his presence would bring extra attention to the weekend festivities. After all, his Jan. 22 debut collected more than 2.3 million total viewers on ESPN.

Zion Williamson x Barack Obama x Trae Young pic.twitter.com/IVA6tKVxHl — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 14, 2020

“He’s very explosive, very talented,” TNT commentator Charles Barkley said Thursday at a media appearance at the House of Blues. “He seems like a really good kid and hopefully he can stay healthy.”

Williamson didn’t disappoint Friday night, rising high to throw down an early alley-oop from Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, his former AAU teammate in South Carolina, and closing the night with several spectacular missed dunks in an impromptu showcase. The United Center crowd repeatedly gasped at his signature highflying heroics, and one of his first-half dunks knocked the entire hoop off-kilter. At halftime, arena workers brought out a ladder to restore the basket to its proper configuration.

“I don’t know which dunk it was on, but I don’t think it was me,” quipped the 6′6″, 285-pound Williamson. Of course, there were no other possible suspects.

Like Shaquille O’Neal before him, Williamson mixes violent athleticism and goofy charm. During an afternoon game of “NBA 2K” at the Jordan Brand event, Williamson found himself losing badly to a young child who was playing as the Chicago Bulls. Williamson grimaced through his defeat, telling the assembled crowd that he had just played the real Bulls and that they hadn’t provided such stiff competition.

Indeed, the day’s hectic pace provided a slew of less guarded moments from Williamson, who usually comes off cautious, or even scripted, in his media comments. During an afternoon interview with The Washington Post, he rattled off his favorite memories of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

When it came to Jordan, the Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer whom Williamson called his “favorite player,” it was the “last shot” closing sequence of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz.

“He made a defensive play, got the steal off Karl Malone and iced the game,” Williamson said, careful to note the winning plays at both ends of the court.

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson on Michael Jordan: “He was my favorite player growing up. The ‘last shot’ with the Bulls was up there [as my favorite MJ memory]. He made a defensive play, got the steal off Karl Malone and iced the game.” pic.twitter.com/P3PMqdVSrv — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 14, 2020

Regarding Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers legend who died in a helicopter crash last month, it was an oft-circulated highlight: “The play where he caught the full court pass, wrapped it around his back and did a reverse dunk. His awareness and skill on that play were on full display.”

Williamson later revealed to reporters that his mother, Sharonda Sampson, first encouraged him to study tape of basketball stars when he was a child. Sampson recommended the holy trinity of 1980s NBA: Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan.

“When I got to Jordan, she told me to watch full games, not highlights,” Williamson said. “As a kid, the stuff he was doing was incredible to watch. Getting a steal, saving it, and then doing a backwards layup or floating through the lane, through like three people, dunking it. As a kid, that really caught my attention. From then, I just watched every full game Michael Jordan clip I could find.”

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson said his mother encouraged him as a child to watch tape of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird & Michael Jordan: “When I got to Jordan, she told me to watch full games, not highlights. As a kid, the stuff he was doing was incredible to watch.” pic.twitter.com/Uicd7UfgIF — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 15, 2020

But Williamson, who has been an Internet sensation since his high school days at Spartanburg Day School thanks to his dunking, has studied Jordan’s Slam Dunk Contest tapes too. Jordan’s legendary 1988 duel with Dominique Wilkins in Chicago was another of Williamson’s favorite Jordan memories.

Although Williamson will not compete in Saturday’s Slam Dunk Contest after missing so much time with his knee injury, he couldn’t help himself from leading a freestyle session at the end of the Rising Stars game on Friday.

First, Williamson went for a 360 windmill that bounced so hard off the back rim that it caromed past midcourt. Then, he threw the ball off the glass to himself and passed the ball through his legs from right to left, losing the handle just before the finish attempt. Finally, Williamson again crashed a 360, through-the-legs dunk hard off the rim.

The three misses sent Williamson retreating to the bench with a sheepish smile, but the crowd saluted the jaw-dropping attempts with cheers and hardly seemed to mind the unfulfilled outcomes. In fact, whether he intended to or not, Williamson wound up setting a high bar of excitement for the actual event on Saturday.

On Friday afternoon, a few hours before his merciless attacks on the rim at the Rising Stars game, Williamson was asked what it might take for him to enter the 2021 Slam Dunk Contest. Doing so would generate weeks, if not months, of hype, and it would surely draw tremendous television interest.

Caught up in the highs of a day he won’t soon forget, Williamson momentarily dropped his guard and made a conditional promise that should excite fans everywhere.

“If my team’s in a good spot, I’ll be in it,” Williamson said.

Let the countdown begin.