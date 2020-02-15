● Inside Zion Williamson’s smashing, exhausting NBA All-Star Weekend debut, in which the rookie who missed 44 games stole the show.
● All eyes were on Zion Williamson — and his impromptu dunk contest — at the Rising Stars game.
Khris Middleton eliminates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Okay okay, just ban all guards right now! Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is eliminated by Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton.
Spencer Dinwiddie is out already
Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie goes first in the Taco Bells Skills Challenge, and he is matched up against Miami big man Bam Adebayo. Although Dinwiddie went to the skills finals last year, he’s out already. Adebayo is a first-time all-star for a reason and beat Dinwiddie with the three.
Who is in the skills challenge?
Here are the skills challenge participants:
• Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
• Patrick Beverley, LA Clippers
• Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets
• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (replacing the injured Derrick Rose)
• Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
• Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
• Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
• Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (reigning champ)