The injury occurred when an Orlando player challenged Arriola for the ball around the 30th minute of United’s 1-0 victory at the University of South Florida. Arriola was treated on the field and then assisted to the bench, where he watched the rest of United’s fourth preseason game.

AD

Coach Ben Olsen did not immediately reply to a message seeking additional details.

AD

Arriola, a tireless, hard-charging player who joined the team during the 2017 season, contributed 13 goals and 10 assists over the past two campaigns. He has filled a number of starting roles: both wings, right back and central midfield.

Arriola’s absence will further damage the midfield, which Saturday was without Yamil Asad and Edison Flores. Asad might return for the season opener Feb. 29 against the Colorado Rapids at Audi Field; Flores, the team’s big winter acquisition, should return next week for the last two tuneups.

Arriola, 25, has also become a regular with the U.S. national team over the past two years and figured to play a key role in 2022 World Cup qualifying, which will begin around Sept. 1.