The team also will be without rookie defenseman John Marino, who will miss three to six weeks after having surgery to repair facial bone fractures. The 22-year-old has 25 points in 51 games, the eighth-most points among rookies, and has skated more than 20 minutes per night, fourth-most among rookies. Despite all the injuries, the Penguins remain in the hunt in the competitive Metropolitan Division. Entering Friday, they had a 34.7 percent chance of winning the division, the second-best outlook after the Washington Capitals (57.4 percent).

But Washington earning the top spot is no sure thing. Entering Saturday’s games, the Penguins (35-15-6, 76 points) are three points behind the Capitals (37-15-5, 79 points) in the Metro with a game in hand and three more matchups against their division rival. Going into Friday, only the Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins were outscoring opponents by more goals per game than Pittsburgh after adjusting for strength of schedule. (And the Penguins have the third-toughest schedule this season.) Plus, the team is one of the best at limiting quality chances: Only the Minnesota Wild had allowed fewer even-strength scoring chances per 60 minutes.

No wonder Pittsburgh General Manager Jim Rutherford was persistent in his quest to add winger Jason Zucker after failing to complete a deal for him last summer. Rutherford sent forward Alex Galchenyuk, defensive prospect Calen Addison and a conditional first-round draft pick to the Minnesota Wild for the 28-year-old forward in an attempt to replace Guentzel and give his squad the firepower for the stretch run.

Zucker had 14 goals and 15 assists in 45 games for Minnesota this season, and when he was on the ice, the Wild generated more even-strength scoring chances from high-danger areas such as the slot and the crease than its opponents (86-76). Minnesota’s top line, featuring Zucker, Eric Staal and Mats Zuccarello, outscored opponents 19-18 at even strength with a 48-36 edge in high-danger chances over 273 minutes. Staal and Zuccarello’s line was outscored 17-11 with a winger other than Zucker on the left side. Minnesota also has never been on the losing end of high-danger chances with Zucker on the ice since he arrived in the NHL to stay in 2012. And most importantly, Zucker possesses quickness and skill that should make him an ideal match for Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan’s system, which prioritizes tempo with strong foot speed among the skaters.

“He brings a speed game,” Sullivan told the Tribune-Review before Zucker’s debut. “He brings an offensive dimension. He has a defensive conscience as well. He’s a versatile player. He’s a competitive guy. So we think he has a lot of the attributes that we value in our players to help us become the team we are trying to become.”

Sullivan wasted no time teaming his new addition with Crosby on Tuesday night against the Lightning. Zucker skated more than 15 minutes (11 of them with Crosby), putting five shots on net in addition to registering a hit and a takeaway in a 2-1 overtime loss. Only Jared McCann had more even-strength scoring chances on the team than Zucker, and both of Zucker’s chances originated in the crease.

“I think [Zucker] fits the way we play as a group,” Crosby told reporters. “He creates a lot of loose pucks. The more he gets comfortable, the better it is going to be.”

Zucker turned those opportunities into production Friday night, scoring twice in the Penguins’ 4-1 victory over visiting Montreal.

In addition to stellar two-way play at even strength, only the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers allow fewer scoring chances per 60 minutes on the penalty kill than Pittsburgh. That should come in handy with three of the top five power-play units residing in the East. And that doesn’t include Washington, which has been known to torture opponents with Alex Ovechkin’s one-timer from the left faceoff dot.

Based on this year’s results, the Penguins entering Friday were expected to add 33 standings points to their total by the end of the regular season, the most by any Eastern Conference team per Hockey Reference’s playoff probabilities report. Washington was expected to earn 30 more points. And those expectations for Pittsburgh are based on a team that didn’t have Crosby and Malkin for an extended period. Nor do they take into account improved chemistry between Zucker and his new linemates, or the return of injured players for the postseason push. In other words, Pittsburgh’s run at the Capitals and the Metro title might be stronger than anyone realizes.