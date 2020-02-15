Woods’s four-putted for a second time in a single season, the first time he has done so since 1998. Two weeks ago at Torrey Pines, where he won the U.S. Open in 2008 before a long dry spell at the majors that ended with a win at last year’s Masters, Woods four-putted his first hole in the second round.

“Well, I’m done,” Woods, seeking a PGA Tour record 83rd win to break a tie with Sam Snead, said during a news conference Saturday, when asked for any positives about his round.

Woods, 44, has never won in 12 starts at Riviera despite being extremely familiar with the layout, a short drive from his boyhood home in Cypress, Calif. He even played his first professional tournament there when he was 16 and invited to participate while an amateur at Western High School.

But Woods historically has not putted well at Riviera, and that malady continued Saturday, particularly on his front nine in which he shot 41.

Birdies at Nos. 1 and 3 breathed life into the round, but it was only temporary. Woods followed with a bogey-4 at No. 4 before making four straight pars to get to No. 9.

He landed his approach to just outside of 10 feet and blew his birdie attempt past the hole. His comebacker missed, and Woods, who hit just eight of 18 greens, ended his third round averaging 2.38 putts per greens in regulation, by far his worst this week.

“The idea is to peak around Augusta,” Woods said, referring to the Masters and adding he wouldn’t be ready to play next week. “I’m a little run down.”