Alas, that dream is mostly dead. The good news: Gordon, who hasn’t competed since 2017, is in. The bad news: LaVine, a two-time contest champion now playing for the Chicago Bulls, decided to sit out the contest once he was left off the All-Star Game roster. The heartbreaking news: Williamson, basketball's most electric dunker right now, won’t compete after missing the first 44 games of the season because of knee surgery. Goodbye, LaVine versus Gordon: The Rematch. So long, Zion follows in Jordan's shoes in Chicago.

Have no fear: Gordon and the replacements are still poised to put on a show. Here’s a rundown of this year’s field.

(Coverage begins at 8 p.m. Eastern on TNT.)

Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic: To no one’s great surprise, the 24-year-old forward opened as the betting favorite. His 2016 battle with LaVine had it all: a mascot, a hoverboard and a pair of tiebreaker rounds to determine the winner. Despite falling short, Gordon earned three perfect scores and arguably had the night’s best performance with his famous “butt dunk.”

While Gordon has plenty of bounce, his innovative mind and love of technology are what really make him stand out from the crowd. His use of props in 2016 was fantastic, and he incorporated a drone the next year in a stunt that had incredible potential before falling apart. With three years to mull that failure, Gordon surely has something special up his sleeve.

Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers: Yes, putting a 34-year-old center in the dunk contest is a massive risk that could easily backfire. But Howard isn’t any old 34-year-old center: He’s a natural showman who has competed in three dunk contests, winning in 2008 while wearing his “Superman” cape. Most importantly, Howard is in good shape and back in the public’s good graces thanks to his resurgent play with the Lakers this season.

Howard said last week that Kobe Bryant had agreed to help him in the dunk contest before Bryant’s fatal helicopter crash last month. Even if he can’t jump like he used to, Howard will be worth watching to see whether he pays tribute to his former Lakers teammate.

Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat: The smart money might be on Jones, a 22-year-old pogo stick whose authoritative lefty finishes helped him place second in the 2017 contest. Long and lean like an Olympic high jumper, the 6-foot-6 forward launches hard and fast off the hardwood.

From a technical standpoint, Jones, who has been working on his craft for the better part of a decade, is elite. He has an unusual ability to contort his arms and legs while in the air, he can float through the air with his eyes at rim level, and he’s an expert at spinning for 360s while also moving the ball from hand to hand. In 2017, his dunks included jumping over four people and going between his own legs in midair from multiple angles.

Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee Bucks: Connaughton enters as the underdog on all fronts. He’s the only member of the field without previous experience in the contest. At 6-foot-5, he’s the shortest of the four competitors. And as a fifth-year backup guard who has spent his entire career playing in small markets, he’s saddled with the lowest profile.