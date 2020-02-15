The fight ended at 1:20 of the opening round after referee Raul Caiz Sr. counted out Fonseca.

The Ringside Angle 📲 pic.twitter.com/FiTrV84Rnu — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) February 15, 2020

“Thought I was going to go longer, not going to lie,” Garcia told reporters, adding he gained inspiration from watching videos of Sugar Ray Robinson. “I respect Fonseca and thank him for the opportunity.”

Video of Garcia’s performance at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., just outside his hometown of Los Angeles, in front of an announced crowd of 10,310, went viral, with many high profile members of the industry weighing in on the candidate for knockout of the year.

Damn @KingRyanG you doing it like that?? Ok ok 👌🏾 — Leonard Ellerbe (@LEllerbe) February 15, 2020

ESPN’s prospect of the year in 2017 already had been a social media sensation, with nearly 5 million followers on Instagram.

At just 21, Garcia improved to 20-0, including 17 knockouts, perhaps setting up a bout against former three-division champion Jorge Linares, a former three-division champion, in a matchup of youthful, ascending star and well-traveled veteran.

According to reports, Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions has reserved a date at Staples Center this summer for Garcia-Linares.

But Garcia also indicated he would welcome a fight against Devin Haney, the unbeaten World Boxing Council lightweight champion who confronted Garcia in the ring moments after the quick ending.

Garcia won his second consecutive fight via first-round knockout. None of Garcia’s last four fights has lasted beyond the fifth round, and each of his last three has ended before the third.

The 25-year-old Fonseca (25-3-2, 19 KOs), meantime, had been tested in recent bouts before Garcia, facing Tevin Farmer and Gervonta Davis, a Baltimore resident and World Boxing Association lightweight champion mentioned as a possible opponent for WBC 126-pound champion Gary Russell Jr. of Capital Heights.

“It was a good performance,” said Garcia, whose previous win came against Romero Duno on the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez-Sergey Kovalev light heavyweight title bout in November.

Garcia’s trainer, incidentally, is Eddy Reynoso, who also developed Alvarez into among the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world.