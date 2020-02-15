The NFL had suspended Garrett indefinitely for ripping off Rudolph’s helmet during the melee and swinging it at him. The league reinstated Garrett on Wednesday.

Garrett and the Browns initially had apologized to Rudolph before Garrett’s recent accusations surfaced.

“I support Mason Rudolph not only because I know him,” Tomlin’s statement read, “but also because I was on the field immediately following the altercation with Myles Garrett, and subsequently after the game, I interacted with a lot of people in the Cleveland Browns organization — players and coaches.

“If Mason said what Myles claimed, it would have come out during the many interactions I had with those in the Browns’ organization. In my conversations, I had a lot of expression of sorrow for what transpired. I received no indication of anything racial or anything of that nature in those interactions.”

Rudolph took to Twitter on Saturday, issuing a strong denial, calling Garrett’s charges a “bold-faced lie.” Rudolph also denied using the slur when reports first surfaced in November.

1000% False.



Bold-Faced Lie.



I did not, have not, and would not utter a racial-slur.



This is a disgusting and reckless attempt to assassinate my character. https://t.co/mZcEcC0tCl — Mason Rudolph (@Rudolph2Mason) February 15, 2020

Rudolph’s attorney released a statement on Saturday both emphatically denying Garrett’s claim on behalf of Rudolph, but also indicating Garrett may have exposed himself to possible legal action with his remarks.

“Although Mr. Rudolph had hoped to move forward, it is Mr. Garrett who has decided to utter this defamatory statement — in California,” Younger & Associates statement read in part. “He is now exposed to legal liability.”

The brawl resulted in 33 instances of disciplinary action between the two teams and more than $730,000 in fines from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Garrett, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, appealed his suspension, and first alleged Rudolph used the slur during his Nov. 20 hearing with the league. Rudolph issued a denial through his agent, Timothy Younger, and the NFL said it found no evidence to support Garrett’s claim.