The basics
When: Sunday, 2:30 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
TV: Fox.
Streaming: FoxSportsGo.com and the Fox Sports app (cable provider login required). Fox also is offered on many streaming options, including Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and AT&T TV Now.
Weather: The forecast calls for light winds and a 20 percent chance of rain, with a high near 78.
Defending champion: Denny Hamlin.
Pole-sitter: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
What is the race format?
The race is 200 laps around Daytona’s 2.5-mile track and split into three stages, the first two comprising 65 laps and the final stage lasting 70 laps. Drivers who finish in the top 10 of the first two stages are awarded points that accrue throughout the season and determine the circuit’s playoff field. The overall winner of the race earns an automatic berth in the season-ending playoffs plus points, with the other finishers awarded points based on where they ended up.
In the case of bad weather, the race is considered official if 100 laps are run and the leader after 100 laps will be named the winner (assuming the race cannot be restarted).
Top story lines
● It’s the last Daytona 500 for Jimmie Johnson, who has won NASCAR’s top-level series seven times, tying him with legends Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr. Johnson, who hasn’t won a race since 2017, announced in November that he is retiring from full-time racing after this season. His legacy on the circuit will be long debated, considering his dominance came at a time of tremendous upheaval at NASCAR, including unpopular rules changes, plummeting TV ratings and declining race attendance. But fellow driver Chase Elliott thinks Johnson’s impact on stock-car racing won’t be fully understood until after his retirement.
“I don’t think he’s ever got the respect that he deserves over the course of his career. I think he’s the best to have come along,” Elliott said last week.
“I really think once he’s gone, I do think that will change a lot then. If it doesn’t by year end, I think it will when he leaves.”
● Joe Gibbs Racing will look to continue its NASCAR dominance after its drivers won a record 19 of 36 races last season, Hamlin won the Daytona 500 and Kyle Busch took home its fifth Cup series title. It was the second Cup series victory for the 34-year-old, but he’s still looking for his first Daytona 500 win in his 15th attempt (he finished second last year).
“Not being able to win the Daytona 500 isn’t something that’s going to kill me,” Busch said last week. “But it’s certainly going to weigh on me in the late goings of a race to try to get out there and win this thing.”
● Will this be the year that the pole-sitter finally wins the race again? It hasn’t happened since Dale Jarrett won in 2000. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has the pole for Sunday’s race, and his two Cup series wins (both in 2017) came at Daytona and sister track Talladega.
Hamlin, meanwhile, will be looking to become the first back-to-back winner since Sterling Marlin in 1994-95.
● Only two active drivers have won the 500 more than once: Johnson and Hamlin. Both have two Daytona 500 wins.
Starting lineup
The first two spots in the Daytona 500 were set based on the fastest qualifying runs. Those belonged to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman. Stenhouse’s lap was clocked at 194.582 mph. The rest of the lineup was determined based on Thursday’s Duel races.
1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing
2. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports
3. Joey Logano, Team Penske
4. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports
5. Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing
6. Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports
7. Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing
8. Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing
9. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske
10. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing
11. Bubba Wallace, Richard Petty Motorsports
12. Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing
13. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing
14. Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing
15. Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing
16. Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing
17. Christopher Bell, Leavine Family Racing
18. Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing
19. Chris Buescher, Roush Fenway Racing
20. Ross Chastain, Spire Motorsports
21. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing
22. Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing
23. John Hunter Nemechek, Front Row Motorsports
24. Ty Dillon, Germain Racing
25. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports
26. Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports
27. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske
28. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing
29. Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing
30. David Ragan, Rick Ware Racing
31. Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing
32. Timmy Hill, MBM Motorsports
33. Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing
34. Brennan Poole, Premium Motorsports
35. Quin Houff, StarCom Racing
36. Corey LaJoie, GO FAS Racing
37. Joey Gase, Petty Ware Racing
38. BJ McLeod, Rick Ware Racing
39. Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports
40. Reed Sorenson, Premium Motorsports
Odds to win
Taken Friday from the DraftKings sportsbook.
Kyle Busch +900
Denny Hamlin +900
Joey Logano +1000
Kevin Harvick +1100
Martin Truex Jr. +1200
Brad Keselowski +1200
Chase Elliott +1400
Ryan Blaney +1600
William Byron +2000
Matt DiBenedetto +2000
Jimmie Johnson +2000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2000
Aric Almirola +2200
Alex Bowman +2200
Clint Bowyer +2500
Kurt Busch +2500
Kyle Larson +2500