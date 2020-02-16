The basics

When: Sunday, 2:30 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

TV: Fox.

Streaming: FoxSportsGo.com and the Fox Sports app (cable provider login required). Fox also is offered on many streaming options, including Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and AT&T TV Now.

AD

Weather: The forecast calls for light winds and a 20 percent chance of rain, with a high near 78.

Defending champion: Denny Hamlin.

Pole-sitter: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

AD

What is the race format?

The race is 200 laps around Daytona’s 2.5-mile track and split into three stages, the first two comprising 65 laps and the final stage lasting 70 laps. Drivers who finish in the top 10 of the first two stages are awarded points that accrue throughout the season and determine the circuit’s playoff field. The overall winner of the race earns an automatic berth in the season-ending playoffs plus points, with the other finishers awarded points based on where they ended up.

AD

In the case of bad weather, the race is considered official if 100 laps are run and the leader after 100 laps will be named the winner (assuming the race cannot be restarted).

Top story lines

● It’s the last Daytona 500 for Jimmie Johnson, who has won NASCAR’s top-level series seven times, tying him with legends Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr. Johnson, who hasn’t won a race since 2017, announced in November that he is retiring from full-time racing after this season. His legacy on the circuit will be long debated, considering his dominance came at a time of tremendous upheaval at NASCAR, including unpopular rules changes, plummeting TV ratings and declining race attendance. But fellow driver Chase Elliott thinks Johnson’s impact on stock-car racing won’t be fully understood until after his retirement.

AD

AD

“I don’t think he’s ever got the respect that he deserves over the course of his career. I think he’s the best to have come along,” Elliott said last week.

“I really think once he’s gone, I do think that will change a lot then. If it doesn’t by year end, I think it will when he leaves.”

● Joe Gibbs Racing will look to continue its NASCAR dominance after its drivers won a record 19 of 36 races last season, Hamlin won the Daytona 500 and Kyle Busch took home its fifth Cup series title. It was the second Cup series victory for the 34-year-old, but he’s still looking for his first Daytona 500 win in his 15th attempt (he finished second last year).

“Not being able to win the Daytona 500 isn’t something that’s going to kill me,” Busch said last week. “But it’s certainly going to weigh on me in the late goings of a race to try to get out there and win this thing.”

AD

AD

● Will this be the year that the pole-sitter finally wins the race again? It hasn’t happened since Dale Jarrett won in 2000. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has the pole for Sunday’s race, and his two Cup series wins (both in 2017) came at Daytona and sister track Talladega.

Hamlin, meanwhile, will be looking to become the first back-to-back winner since Sterling Marlin in 1994-95.

● Only two active drivers have won the 500 more than once: Johnson and Hamlin. Both have two Daytona 500 wins.

Starting lineup

The first two spots in the Daytona 500 were set based on the fastest qualifying runs. Those belonged to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman. Stenhouse’s lap was clocked at 194.582 mph. The rest of the lineup was determined based on Thursday’s Duel races.

AD

1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing

2. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

AD

3. Joey Logano, Team Penske

4. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

5. Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing

6. Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports

7. Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing

8. Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing

9. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske

10. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing

11. Bubba Wallace, Richard Petty Motorsports

12. Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing

13. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

14. Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing

15. Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing

16. Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing

17. Christopher Bell, Leavine Family Racing

18. Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing

AD

19. Chris Buescher, Roush Fenway Racing

20. Ross Chastain, Spire Motorsports

21. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

22. Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing

23. John Hunter Nemechek, Front Row Motorsports

24. Ty Dillon, Germain Racing

AD

25. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

26. Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports

27. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

28. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing

29. Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing

30. David Ragan, Rick Ware Racing

31. Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing

32. Timmy Hill, MBM Motorsports

33. Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing

34. Brennan Poole, Premium Motorsports

35. Quin Houff, StarCom Racing

36. Corey LaJoie, GO FAS Racing

37. Joey Gase, Petty Ware Racing

AD

38. BJ McLeod, Rick Ware Racing

39. Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports

40. Reed Sorenson, Premium Motorsports

Odds to win

Taken Friday from the DraftKings sportsbook.

Kyle Busch +900

Denny Hamlin +900

Joey Logano +1000

Kevin Harvick +1100

Martin Truex Jr. +1200

Brad Keselowski +1200

Chase Elliott +1400

Ryan Blaney +1600

William Byron +2000

Matt DiBenedetto +2000

Jimmie Johnson +2000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2000

Aric Almirola +2200

Alex Bowman +2200

Clint Bowyer +2500

Kurt Busch +2500