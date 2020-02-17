“Obviously it’s a special group to do what we did last year and to come into camp as the defending World Series champs,” said Ryan Zimmerman, who’s beginning his 16th season with Washington. “It’s a great feeling.”

Hammers nailed in “2019 WORLD CHAMPIONS” signs around the facility. Names were yelled as position players trickled into a buzzing clubhouse. Cabbages were smashed in a spirited relay race, which served as a team-building exercise and doubled as Washington’s second annual celebration of National Cabbage Day.

The Nationals’ first full-squad workout will begin around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. But their true start of spring training — unofficial or otherwise — came when those signs went up, new teammates met and it was okay to get excited about passing a vegetable from here to there.

“Mike! Mike!" catcher Yan Gomes shouted before he jogged toward outfielder Michael A. Taylor’s locker. Carter Kieboom, the club’s top prospect, was in the middle of telling reporters about his transition to third base. Taylor told Gomes to quiet down, they wrapped each other in a hug and jumped up and down, and then Taylor quickly pushed Gomes away.

“Why are you so sweaty?” Taylor asked. “It’s early in the morning.”

“I’ve been here for two weeks, dude,” Gomes shot back.

“I mean,” Taylor said, “does that mean you haven’t showered in two weeks?”

And they were off.

“You’re with the World Series champions," noted Kieboom, who was not with the team during its title run but was glad to provide a reminder of it. “You can’t get any better than that.”

Since pitchers and catchers reported Thursday, the Nationals have heard the word “Astros” in every interview. Houston trains in the same facility, just across the parking lot, and is still answering for illegally stealing signs. Washington, having beaten the Astros in the World Series, is a natural element of those discussions.

But the start of this week brought a slight shift in conversation. No team has repeated since the New York Yankees won three straight titles from 1998 to 2000. No National League club has since the Cincinnati Reds in 1975 and 1976. That’s the Nationals’ main goal, up and down the roster, and there are smaller ones within.

Zimmerman wants to stay healthy for the full year, and he said he is 100 percent. Joe Ross, Erick Fedde and Austin Voth are vying for the fifth spot in the rotation. Washington needs an everyday third baseman to fill the star-sized hole left by Anthony Rendon. That’s where the 22-year-old Kieboom comes in.

“I’m not doing 50-50 or 60-40; I’m doing 100 percent third base,” he said, a nod to how, a year ago, he was preparing as both a shortstop and a second baseman. "That’s the task at hand, and that’s always very helpful.”

Manager Dave Martinez has already revealed bits of his spring training plan: Third base is Kieboom’s to lose. Starlin Castro, signed to a two-year deal in the offseason, will get most of his reps at second base and maybe sprinkle in at third as the season draws closer. Howie Kendrick will mostly play first and second, but he did take grounders at third with Kieboom on Monday morning. Asdrúbal Cabrera, a veteran utility player, will rotate with Kieboom and provide an insurance option.

Aside from third base, the fifth starter and maybe a few bullpen spots, the Nationals’ Opening Day roster is mostly set. They return four starting pitchers, both of their catchers, a handful of infielders and their starting outfield. They re-signed Gomes, Zimmerman, Kendrick, Cabrera, right-hander Stephen Strasburg and reliever Daniel Hudson from the World Series squad. They brought in Castro, reliever Will Harris and first baseman Eric Thames in free agency. The biggest questions, aside from Kieboom, center on culture.

Gerardo Parra signed with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan’s Central League. “Baby Shark” went him. Rendon, a quiet leader and a player the Nationals looked to because of his steady pulse, now plays for the Los Angeles Angels. This team will have to develop new quirks and new routines and, when possible, separate itself from the past.

“We’re still going to enjoy it while we’re down here,” Zimmerman said. "But honestly I think once the season starts, it’s time to start doing something different.”

As Zimmerman suggested, that will have to wait another few weeks. On Feb. 17, 2019, third base coach Bobby Henley first brought cabbages into the team’s “circle of trust.” Henley, now the first base coach, is charged with running the circle, a meeting that proceeds the Nationals’ workout each day. Last year, while searching for the loose vibe that Parra eventually provided, Henley had two teams compete in a cabbage race.

It then became tradition for the Nationals to smash cabbages after wins. But in April and May, while their record sunk to 19-31, the cabbage was almost a symbol of inferiority. It was derided on social media for its silliness. It felt like the camels Martinez brought to his first spring training in 2018, or the chipping contest he staged. But there it was again Monday, at the top of the agenda, and Henley’s voice cracked as he screamed the rules.

“What are we playing for? Pride! That’s what it is!" he wailed. Members of the front office, including General Manager Mike Rizzo, watched and laughed from a balcony. A row of television cameras huddled around the finish line. “Secondly, it’s for dinner! Losers buy dinner!”

Henley’s bullhorn blared. Players started passing cabbage and urging one another to go faster. Some things had changed, but others remained the same.