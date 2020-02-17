Entering her second year with the Washington Spirit, DiBiasi is the only call-up who has yet to play for the senior national team.

DiBiasi, 23, Campbell, 25, and Purce, 24, were among several prospects to participate in Andonovski’s identification camp in December.

Davidson returns from an ankle injury.

Morgan Brian and Allie Long, veteran midfielders on the World Cup squad, were omitted again, while star forward Alex Morgan remains unavailable because of pregnancy.

Andonovski will cut one goalkeeper and two others before the fifth annual SheBelieves Cup. The top-ranked Americans will face No. 6 England on March 5 in Orlando, No. 13 Spain on March 8 in Harrison, N.J., and No. 10 Japan on March 11 in Frisco, Tex.

Each day will feature a doubleheader. ESPN platforms will show all matches. U.S. training camp is scheduled to open Feb. 26 in Florida.

The Americans have not lost since Jan. 19, 2019, at France — an unbeaten streak of 28 matches (25-0-3), which includes five victories and a 25-0 goal differential in the Olympic qualifiers.

“We have lots of positive feelings coming out of Olympic qualifying, but we all know there’s still a lot of room for growth for this group,” Andonovski said in a written statement. “The rhythm of the SheBelieves Cup schedule directly matches what we will face in group play at the Olympics, and the value of getting a test run against this level of competition cannot be overstated.”

Every player competes in the National Women’s Soccer League. All nine teams are represented, led by the champion North Carolina Courage with five. North Carolina forward Lynn Williams returned stateside early from a loan assignment in Australia.

Players with D.C. area ties: Ali Krieger (Dumfries, Va.), Becky Sauerbrunn and Emily Sonnett (University of Virginia), Purce (Olney, Md.) and the Washington Spirit’s DiBiasi, Rose Lavelle and Andi Sullivan (Lorton, Va.).

Left back Crystal Dunn, a Long Island native, will be honored before the Spain match in New Jersey for making her 100th U.S. appearance at the Olympic qualifying tournament. Midfielder Julie Ertz is one shy of the same milestone.

U.S. training camp roster

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Tierna Davidson (Chicago), Crystal Dunn (North Carolina), Ali Krieger (Orlando), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah), Casey Short (Chicago), Emily Sonnett (Orlando).

Midfielders: Jordan DiBiasi (Washington Spirit), Julie Ertz (Chicago), Lindsey Horan (Portland), Rose Lavelle (Washington), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina), Andi Sullivan (Washington).