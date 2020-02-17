A few days back on February 15th, as many know, I suffered an ACL injury to my right knee that will take months to recover from. As of now it is still unclear on a timeline of events as we consult with doctors and physicians to figure out what the next best step is for.. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/RJ0sH2l03r— Paul Arriola (@PaulArriola) February 17, 2020
United officials have yet to comment. They said they will issue a statement when more is known about Arriola’s injury and recovery. He underwent an MRI exam Sunday.
In a promising sign, one person close to the situation said preliminary results showed Arriola had not fully torn the ligament and suffered no other damage. That suggests he could return within four months rather than missing the entire season, which will start Feb. 29 at Audi Field against the Colorado Rapids.
Arriola, 25, has been a full-time starter since joining United from Mexican club Tijuana in 2017.
The injury also interrupted his U.S. national team career. He is certain to miss friendlies late next month at the Netherlands and Wales, as well as two Concacaf Nations League games in early June.
Should he return to action this summer, Arriola could reenter the mix for the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, which will start around Labor Day and continue into 2021.