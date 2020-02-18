Xavier sat at No. 39 in the NET entering Monday’s games, but it still has some problems with Quad 1 opponents (2-8). It also ranks in the top 50 in five of the six metrics listed on the NCAA’s team sheets, though it was between 52nd and 62nd in all of them three weeks ago. The Musketeers (17-9) have an improved profile, but it might be a stretch to call their work this month a charge.

A more out-of-nowhere option is Arizona State, which was 10-7 after a Jan. 16 loss at Colorado. The Sun Devils were 65th in the NET at the time and had a 1-6 Quadrant 1 mark. The most noteworthy victory was a road defeat of Oregon State. Their highest ranking in any of the six team sheet metrics was 58th.

Since, Bobby Hurley’s team has won seven of eight, including five in a row. The Sun Devils (17-8, 8-4 Pac-12) are coming off a road sweep of California and Stanford, own a high-end victory over Arizona and are 4-6 in Quadrant 1 games. They play four of their final six regular season games at home, including a visit from Oregon on Thursday, are up to 50th in the NET and have no losses outside the top two quadrants.

It’s an amusing twist considering Arizona State’s season arcs the last two years, when it compiled excellent nonconference victories, then held on for dear life for an invitation to Dayton for a play-in game.

With a strong finish over the next 3½ weeks, Arizona State could do the opposite: Force its way into the field and perhaps even bypass Dayton. The Sun Devils aren’t there yet, but they’re closer than almost anyone would have guessed a month ago.

Field notes

Last four included: Wichita State, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Georgetown

First four on the outside: Utah State, Alabama, N.C. State, Minnesota

Next four on the outside: Richmond, Arizona State, VCU, Stanford

Moving in: Akron, Cincinnati, Georgetown, Montana

Moving out: Bowling Green, Eastern Washington, Stanford, VCU

Conference call: Big Ten (11), Big East (7), SEC (6), Big 12 (5), ACC (4), Pac-12 (4), American Athletic (3), West Coast (3), Atlantic 10 (2)

Bracket projection

South vs. East, Midwest vs. West

South Region

St. Louis

(1) BIG 12/Baylor vs. (16) winner of SWAC/Prairie View vs. NORTHEAST/Robert Morris

(8) Michigan vs. (9) Rhode Island

Omaha

(5) Colorado vs. (12) ATLANTIC SUN/Liberty

(4) SEC/Kentucky vs. (13) SOUTHLAND/Stephen F. Austin

Albany, N.Y.

(3) BIG EAST/Seton Hall vs. (14) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State

(6) PAC-12/Arizona vs. (11) Indiana

Greensboro, N.C.

(7) Texas Tech vs. (10) Virginia

(2) Maryland vs. (15) BIG SOUTH/Winthrop

Baylor still hasn’t lost since before Veterans Day, and it will go for a season sweep of Kansas on Saturday in Waco. … Stephen F. Austin is 22-3, has won nine in a row, and its losses this season have come at Rutgers (projected tournament team), Alabama (borderline tournament team) and at home by a point to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Plus, there’s the win at Duke. The Lumberjacks lead the country in defensive turnover percentage and are going to make life miserable for a No. 4, No. 5 or even a No. 6 seed if they win the Southland. …

The only thing that could make a Miller Brothers matchup (Arizona vs. Indiana) any more entertaining would be if it was played in Pittsburgh near their hometown. Alas, the Steel City isn’t one of this year’s sites. … The rematch of last year’s Texas Tech-Virginia title game was created out of the necessity of moving Houston out of the South. The Cougars are the host school for that regional. … Maryland checks in as the third No. 2 seed after running its winning streak to eight games.

East Region

Sacramento

(1) MOUNTAIN WEST/San Diego State vs. (16) SUN BELT/Little Rock

(8) Rutgers vs. (9) Oklahoma

Sacramento

(5) Auburn vs. (12) IVY/Yale

(4) Villanova vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont

Albany, N.Y.

(3) Penn State vs. (14) BIG WEST/UC Irvine

(6) Butler vs. (11) SOUTHERN/East Tennessee State

Greensboro, N.C.

(7) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (10) Mississippi State

(2) ACC/Duke vs. (15) PATRIOT/Colgate

Things start to get a little wobbly on the No. 9 line, and there’s certainly a case for Oklahoma to be a double-digit seed. The Sooners have perhaps their best remaining prove-it opportunity Tuesday when Baylor visits Norman. … One of the best league races in the country is in the Ivy League, where Yale is one of five teams within a game of first place. Four of the five split their two games last weekend, with only Harvard getting a sweep. …

UC Irvine could clinch the top seed in the Big West on Saturday. The Anteaters, already three games clear of a four-team scrum with five league losses, need a sweep of their two games this week plus one UC Santa Barbara loss to give them at least a share of the Big West regular season title for the fourth time in five seasons. … Duke is 12-2 in the ACC and has one remaining game against a projected NCAA tournament team (at Virginia on Feb. 29). A 17-3 or 18-2 league record is realistically in play. …

Midwest Region

Omaha

(1) Kansas vs. (16) winner of MEAC/Norfolk State-METRO ATLANTIC/Siena

(8) LSU vs. (9) Saint Mary’s

Spokane, Wash.

(5) Michigan State vs. (12) Cincinnati-Georgetown winner

(4) Oregon vs. (13) CONFERENCE USA/North Texas

St. Louis

(3) Louisville vs. (14) SUMMIT/South Dakota State

(6) Ohio State vs. (11) Xavier

Cleveland

(7) Wisconsin vs. (10) Southern California

(2) ATLANTIC 10/Dayton vs. (15) COLONIAL/Hofstra

Sometimes, a reputation can eventually obscure reality. LSU became known for a series of close escapes earlier in the season, and it does have seven victories by six points or fewer. It is also 0-5 in Quadrant 1 games decided by six points or less. … Yes, that’s Georgetown slipping into the field after picking off Butler on the road. The Hoyas have four Quadrant 1 road victories, though three of those triumphs (St. John’s, SMU and Oklahoma State) could slip to Quadrant 2 status by Selection Sunday. …

Despite being separated by roughly a two-hour drive on Interstate 71, Ohio State and Xavier haven’t met since the 2007 NCAA tournament. … Hofstra has won six in a row to take a two-game lead in the loss column in the Colonial. The Pride hasn’t reached the NCAA tournament since 2001, its last season under Jay Wright.

West Region

Spokane, Wash.

(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) BIG SKY/Montana

(8) Illinois vs. (9) Florida

Tampa

(5) Iowa vs. (12) MISSOURI VALLEY/Northern Iowa

(4) Creighton vs. (13) MID-AMERICAN/Akron

Cleveland

(3) West Virginia vs. (14) HORIZON/Wright State

(6) Marquette vs. (11) Arkansas-Wichita State winner

Tampa

(2) Florida State vs. (15) OHIO VALLEY/Murray State

(7) BYU vs. (10) Purdue

If somebody is going to upset Gonzaga before the end of the regular season, it’s probably going to be BYU on Saturday. However, the Zags are 6-2 in Provo since the Cougars entered the WCC, including a five-game winning streak. … The Hy-Vee Classic, an annual doubleheader in Des Moines featuring Iowa, Iowa State, Drake and Northern Iowa, was halted after last season when Iowa opted out of the event in the wake of the Big Ten expanding its league schedule to 20 games. An NCAA tournament game between Iowa and Northern Iowa would be a fun replacement. …