Dillon, 29, is a left-shot defenseman and is 6-foot-4, 225 pounds. Playing on the left, he could slot in alongside Carlson on the top pairing or next to Dmitry Orlov on the second pairing. Dillon is in the final year of a five-year contract signed on June 29, 2015 and can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. The Sharks will retain 50 percent of Dillon’s salary cap hit, per the team.