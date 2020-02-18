“Brenden is an experienced defenseman who plays a solid defensive game with a high compete level and physicality,” General Manager Brian MacLellan said. “We felt it was important for us to add a player of his caliber to our defensive group."
Dillon has one goal and 13 assists in 59 games this season and has 114 points (22 goals, 92 assists) in 588 career games. He is nearly on pace for his third consecutive season with at least 20 points. He ranked second among San Jose defenseman with a 51.70 shot attempt percentage this season.
This is the sixth straight season the Capitals have acquired a defenseman near or at the trade deadline, which arrives Monday. Last season, they picked up Nick Jensen, and in 2018, they got Michal Kempny, who joined John Carlson on the top pairing.
More on the Capitals:
From the archives: John Carlson takes center stage on Capitals’ blue line after blistering first month