Johansson, who played for the Capitals from 1988-2003 and 983 games overall, isn’t “surprised at all."

AD

“I think what you see is what you get with John,” said Johansson, 53, in a phone interview from his native Sweden. “I told him when I came there in 2012, I told Carly, ‘You can win the Norris Trophy if you want to’ and I don’t think he believed me when I said that. It took him four or five years to figure it out. If he would have believed it earlier, he could have won it three, four years ago, I would say.”

AD

Now, Carlson, whose 70 points this season ties a career high, has found his overall game, and Johansson said he could “see a difference in his demeanor and poise on the ice” two years ago, when the Capitals made their 2018 Stanley Cup run.

Braden Holtby, who made his Washington debut the year after Carlson, said he felt like Carlson always had been one of the best players in the playoffs before 2018, so his dominance didn’t come as a surprise. But after the team acquired Michal Kempny at the 2018 trade deadline and went on to win the Cup and then Carlson signed an eight-year, $64-million extension in the offseason, Holtby saw him turn the corner and “just play.”

AD

“Winning the Stanley Cup I think is when he said, ‘Holy s--- we are this good and I am a part of it? And I’m a big part of it, so why can’t I be the best,'" Johansson said.

AD

As Nicklas Backstrom said, “I feel like he just decided to dominate out there and maybe that changes everything … he’s turning into this leader that probably the coaches and organization wanted him to” be.

Asked if he thought Carlson would have a shot to be the first defenseman to reach 100 points since the New York Rangers’ Brian Leetch had 22 goals and 80 assists in 1991-92, Johansson said it “wouldn’t surprise” him and that 100 “is not out of reach, not at all.”

The only defensemen in NHL history to finish with more than 114 points in a season were the Bruins’ Bobby Orr (five times) and the Oilers’ Paul Coffey (three times).

AD

Johansson said one of Carlson’s biggest strengths is knowing when to jump in offensively and when to hold back — a fine line to walk in the Capitals’ system.

“Once you start getting points you think you are all about offense, and you think every good thing is going to happen all the time,” Johansson explained. “He is smart. He knows when to jump. He knows when to pass the puck, he knows when to shoot it. He manages everything fantastic and has impressed me, really.”

AD

Johansson believes Carlson can still improve defensively, and the Capitals’ defense as a whole has struggled recently, during a stretch in which they have lost four out of their past five games and are 10-10-0 in their past 20.

AD

The defensive zone coverage improved during the Capitals’ recent three-game road trip out West, yet the execution still isn’t there. Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said players have been getting to the front of the net to defend better, but players are not “hard enough around that area and we’re losing battles.”

“That is one thing that if you want to win a championship: Yeah, you can score goals, but you need to prevent the other team from scoring goals too,” Johansson said. “Washington right now is all about offense. That is what the whole team is about. So yeah for [Carlson], he might win the Norris Trophy anyway, but I would love to see him kind of put a little more effort into the defensive part of the game. Everyone looks happy when they score goals, but they should take a little pride in preventing goals too.”