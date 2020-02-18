AD

Brees, 41, has demonstrated little interest in testing the open market during the late stages of his NFL career, opting instead to remain with Coach Sean Payton in New Orleans and try to get the Saints back to a Super Bowl. The duo won a Super Bowl title with the Saints in the 2009 season. Brees re-signed with the Saints in 2018 for a two-year deal worth $50 million.

Hill has become a standout as a do-it-all player for the Saints who can line up at different positions, throw or catch passes, run with the ball and excel on special teams. He could be given more snaps at quarterback and an even more prominent role in the offense next season if he re-signs with the Saints, playing alongside Brees. He has recently stated his interest in eventually playing quarterback full-time in the NFL.

The Saints won all five of the starts made by Bridgewater last season while Brees was sidelined by a thumb injury, boosting Bridgewater’s market value and making him an intriguing option in a quarterback market that is to include Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Ryan Tannehill, Jameis Winston, possibly Dak Prescott and others.

Brees technically remains on the list of available quarterbacks, given that he is unsigned for next season and would be an unrestricted free agent on March 18 if he does not re-sign with the Saints before then. But given his attitude toward testing the market and his announcement Tuesday, it’s clear that he intends to remain in New Orleans. Still, he and the Saints must work out a new contract for Brees’s 20th NFL season and 15th in New Orleans.

He is the NFL’s career leader in passing yards and touchdown passes. Brees threw for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns in his 11 regular season games for the Saints last season. He threw only four interceptions and had a passer rating of 116.3. The Saints again were a top NFC contender, but suffered a first-round NFC playoff loss at home to the Minnesota Vikings.