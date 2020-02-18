He opted against a reunion in Washington with Redskins Coach Ron Rivera, his former coach in Carolina. Signing Olsen would have given the Redskins a reliable veteran at a position of great need, with Vernon Davis now in retirement and Jordan Reed’s future with the team uncertain. Olsen’s presence could have helped Rivera in the locker room and could have aided the on-field development of young quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

AD

AD

Instead, Olsen joins quarterback Russell Wilson in Seattle and will try to help the Seahawks make a Super Bowl push. Olsen visited Buffalo, Washington and Seattle after being released by the Panthers. He also is in demand as a prospective NFL analyst but decided not to make the jump to the broadcast booth just yet.

Olsen, who turns 35 next month, had 52 catches for 597 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games last season for Carolina. He has 718 catches for 8,444 yards and 59 touchdowns in 13 NFL seasons for the Chicago Bears and Panthers.